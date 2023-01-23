Hunter King is best known for her role as Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless. King portrayed Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis Summers’ (Michelle Stafford) daughter for nearly a decade on the CBS soap opera. Although she left in 2021, King isn’t closing the door on a return.

The Young and the Restless star Hunter King I Johnny Vy/CBS via Getty Images

Is Hunter King returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?

From 2012 to 2021, King portrayed Summer. As a legacy character, Summer was in massive storylines. But her romance with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) stole the show. Nicknamed Skyle, the couple was on track to become Genoa City’s next super couple.

However, in August 2021, King and Mealor left The Young and the Restless. The actors made several guest appearances on the soap opera afterward, yet a full-time return didn’t seem to be in the works. When Mealor announced his return in April 2022, fans were hopeful King would return as Summer. Unfortunately, King wasn’t available, and the show recast with Allison Lanier.

Recognize this star from ‘Hidden Gems’ and ‘A Royal Corgi Christmas’? Well, we have some GREAT NEWS! @HunterHaleyKing signed a multi-picture deal with us and we’re going to be making more Hallmark movies together!!! ? https://t.co/FiUARgSxhG — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) November 10, 2022

Since she departed from the soap opera, King has remained busy with other projects for Hallmark, including the holiday film A Royal Corgi Christmas. Although she’s busy with other work, King isn’t shutting the door on a soap opera return. In an interview with Soaps.com, King discussed the possibility of reappearing in Genoa City one day.

“People do come and go, and paths seem to cross in the soap world. So never say never,” the actor said. However, according to King, a soap return isn’t happening anytime soon. ” But right now, I am just so incredibly happy and honored and thankful to be with Hallmark.”

Why did Hunter King leave ‘The Young and the Restless’?

It was huge news when King announced her departure from The Young and the Restless in 2021. The actor won two Younger Actress Daytime Emmys and was the show’s newest breakout star. But after failed contract negotiations, King and her co-star Mealor left the series.

Although King and the show failed to reach an agreement, she harbored no resentment. In a 2021 interview with Soap Opera Digest, she discussed her decision to leave. “They have to do what’s best for them, and we have to do what’s best for us. But at the end of the day, O love everyone on that show. I cherish that time so much.”

Allison Lanier is now playing Summer Newman

With King busy with her Hallmark films, The Young and the Restless recast Summer when they decided to bring the character back. Lanier had big shoes to fill, taking over King’s role. Yet, fans are impressed with Lanier as the new Summer.

From husband and wife to coworkers, these two don’t have a typical relationship. Should Lola be worried that Summer and Kyle are still close? #YR pic.twitter.com/kdsw1oKaoI — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 7, 2019

If and when King decides to return, it’ll be interesting to see if she’ll play Summer or a new character. A meeting between the old and new Summer would be buzz-worthy news. Although King’s return won’t happen anytime soon, you never know what the future holds.

“I feel so lucky to have had those years over at The Young and the Restless. So, for now, that chapter is closed, and who knows what’s going to happen. We’ll see,” the actor explained.