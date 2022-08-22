Ina Garten’s 11 Best Recipes From ‘Barefoot in Paris’

Ina Garten’s cookbook Barefoot in Paris is all about the Food Network star’s love of the city. Specifically, she loves the bistros near her Paris apartment, the busy outdoor markets, and those little shops — bakeries, fromageries, and charcuteries — where she buys all of her fresh ingredients for French country cooking.

The book’s description says that “all of these dishes are true to their Parisian roots, but all offer something special—and are thoroughly delicious, completely accessible, and the perfect fare for friends and family.” But, which recipes are the best? Here are our picks for the 11 best recipes from Ina Garten’s Barefoot in Paris cookbook.

‘Barefoot Contessa’ star Ina Garten | Mike Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

1. Ina Garten’s Blini with Smoked Salmon is a ‘delicious, easy crowd pleaser’

First up is Garten’s Blini with Smoked Salmon, a dish one reviewer described as a “delicious, easy crowd pleaser.” To make the Blini pancakes, you’ll need buckwheat flour and all-purpose flour combined with baking powder, kosher salt, an egg, milk, and clarified butter.

“To serve, top the blini with a piece of smoked salmon. Add a dollop of creme fraiche and a sprig of dill,” the recipe advises.

2. Croque Monsieur is Ina Garten’s ‘Country French’ version of a hot ham and cheese sandwich

The French classes I took in high school taught me that the name of this next dish, Croque Monsieur, literally translates to “Bite Mister.” But don’t let that name fool you. A Croque Monsieur is a hot ham and cheese sandwich that originated in French cafés and bars as a quick snack.

The Barefoot Contessa’s recipe calls for baked Virginia ham, Gruyere and Parmesan cheese, dijon mustard, white sandwich bread, butter, flour, hot milk, kosher salt, and a pinch of nutmeg.

3. Lemon Chicken with Croutons is ‘mmmm’ good

One of the intermediate recipes from Barefoot in Paris is Lemon Chicken with Croutons. But if you’ve got the right ingredients, the proper tools, and a couple of hours, this dish is worth an attempt.

“When I’ve thought of roast chicken, I never thought one needed a recipe. Man, was I wrong!” one reviewer shared.

“This is so easy to prepare and roast…all I heard at the table was a bunch of ‘mmmm’s’ followed by ‘How did you make this?’ I can’t believe it took me so long to make what Ina loves roasting the most! Thank you Ina! P.S. Try making this dish for someone you would like to fall in love with.”

4. Mussels in White Wine is ‘another winner’ from Ina Garten

Garten’s recipe for Mussels in White Wine is perfect for seafood lovers and those of us on a low-carb diet. As one reviewer shared, they have yet to meet anyone who doesn’t like this recipe, and we concur.

Absolutely no changes need to be made unless you prefer extra sauce — which we do! In that case, just add more Pinot Grigio. And, don’t forget to serve the mussels with “lots of bread” (if you’re not doing the low-carb thing).

5. Chicken with Morels is another five-star recipe from Ina Garten

Garten’s recipe for Chicken with Morels does take a few kitchen skills. But if you do what the Food Network star says and “just follow the directions,” you’ll end up with a savory and delicious dish that has a fantastic sauce. Especially when it’s morel season!

“There are a few chicken dishes that stand out to me. Chicken Mozambique (meal style) and this. Flavors are amazing,” one reviewer shared. “Even though it is not the easiest dish to make, it is well worth it and I Highly recommend it.”

6. It doesn’t get more ‘Paris’ than Ina Garten’s Beef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon is a traditional French dish that the Food Network star has absolutely mastered. You’ll be impressed with yourself when you pull off this five-star intermediate recipe that features applewood smoked bacon, chuck beef, Cognac, a good dry red wine, and tons of veggies and spices. Don’t forget the toasted sourdough for serving!

If you really want to impress, add a side of Garten’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes. That recipe also appears in Barefoot in Paris.

7. Vegetable Tian puts summer veggies to good use

If you have a summer garden loaded with zucchini and tomatoes, then you must try Garten’s recipe for Vegetable Tian. Start by sautéeing onions and garlic in olive oil and then add that mixture to the bottom of a baking dish.

Then, layer slices of potatoes, zucchini, and tomatoes on top of the onion mixture, sprinkle with salt, pepper, thyme leaves, thyme sprigs, and drizzle with more olive oil. Cover with foil and bake in the oven until the potatoes are tender. Then, uncover the dish and remove the thyme sprigs, sprinkle with grated Gruyère cheese, and cook for another 30 minutes.

8. Ice Cream Bombe is the perfect summer dessert

Before you make Garten’s Ice Cream Bombe, you first need to make some homemade Mango Sorbet with sugar, ripe mangoes (peeled and seeded), freshly squeezed orange juice, and kosher salt.

Once you’ve got the Mango Sorbet finished, you’ll need one-and-a-half pints of good Raspberry Sorbet and one pint of good Strawberry Ice Cream for the bombe.

“This was one of the best summer desserts I have had! This bombe was easy to make and was even better if you decided to make the mango sorbet yourself following the recipe…Overall, EXCELLENT!” one reviewer shared.

9. Cauliflower Gratin is a healthy substitution for Mac and Cheese

You won’t believe how fantastically delicious Garten’s recipe for Cauliflower Gratin is. Seriously, this is how you get your kids to eat their vegetables. And it’s a great substitution for Mac and Cheese.

“I first tried this recipe around 8 years ago. It was so good that it’s my most requested dish for all our holiday gatherings! It never gets old and it’s still the best recipe!” one reviewer wrote.

10. Strawberry Tarts need some special kitchen equipment

Another standout dessert from Garten, her Strawberry Tarts feature a homemade pastry cream made with eggs, sugar, cornstarch, milk, vanilla extract, Cognac, unsalted butter, and heavy cream.

The rest of the recipe features flour, sugar, salt, butter, shortening, water, whole strawberries, apricot jelly, and shelled pistachios. The special kitchen equipment needed for this dish is four tart pans (4½ inches) with removable sides.

11. Ina Garten’s Chocolate Orange Mousse is ‘perfection’

Rounding out this list of best Barefoot in Paris recipes is a dessert described as absolute “perfection” — Chocolate Orange Mousse.

“Made this for Christmas and the only way I can describe it is perfection! Silky, rich, oh-so-chocolatey, and with that little hint of orange from the Grand Marnier. This will be the best chocolate mousse you’ve ever tasted!” one happy fan shared.

Another wrote, “I’ve made this several times and it’s the best mousse out there!”

The Barefoot Contessa airs Sundays on The Food Network.

