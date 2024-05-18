Get to know more about the woman married to professional basketball player T.J. McConnell.

T.J. McConnell’s basketball career hasn’t been easy. After going undrafted out of college in 2015, there were questions and some doubt about whether he belonged and could make it in the NBA. He played in the Summer League with the Philadelphia 76ers and then ended up signing with the team before the start of the season. McConnell became a sparkplug for Philly off the bench.

In 2019, he signed as a free agent with the Indiana Pacers. After arriving in Indy though, coach Rick Carlisle informed McConnell that he wouldn’t be part of the team’s player rotation and might not play much. Like so many other times in his career, the athlete had to prove he belonged. He worked hard and these days, several fellow players have called him the best backup point guard in the league.

McConnell has been thriving with the Pacers and now many fans want to know more about him and his life off the court with his wife, Valerie Guiliana.

McConnell and Guiliani met in kindergarten

McConnell and Guiliani have known each other since they were kids. They lived on the same street and grew up together on Critchfield Drive in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh.

The two began dating when they were both students at Chartiers Valley High School. After dating for several years, McConnell proposed by sending his girlfriend on a scavenger hunt to where they first met then to where they lived and back to their high school where he spread rose petals all over the gym floor and had their favorite song playing.

The high school sweethearts tied the knot on Sept. 9, 2017.

Their wedding took place at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh South/Meadows Racetrack & Casino and guests were treated to a huge fireworks display during the reception. McConnell played for the Philadelphia 76ers at the time and many of his teammates as well as the entire Sixers front office attended the affair.

How many children they have together

Three years after tying the knot, McConnell announced via Instagram that he and Guliani were expecting their first child together. In January 2021, they welcomed a son.

“The moment he was born made me want to be a better player, a better person, and all of the above,” McConnell gushed per Fieldhouse Files.

Their second son arrived in 2023.

Some assumed McConnell might want to get into coaching after his playing career is done. Now that he has two young kids though, he spoke about spending time with his family.

“You’ll have to ask my wife at my retirement party,” McConnell said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “As players, we are away from our families a lot. I obviously want to raise my kids and spend a lot of time with them. It’s something we have to think about.”

Why McConnell’s teammate says it’s important to have Guiliani attend games

Guiliani got a shoutout from one of her hubby’s teammates following a playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks in which McConnell came off the bench and put up 20 points with two rebounds and nine assists.

Tyrese Haliburton credited Guiliani for McConnell’s dominant performance.

After the game, Haliburton told reporters: “Yeah I knew he was gonna respond. His wife Val was here and I always tell him that he plays better when Val is at the games. He was a little down after Game 5. He didn’t perform how he wanted to. I just told him, ‘Hey we’re gonna go home. Val is gonna be at the game. You’re gonna be better.’ And it happened, so shoutout Val!”