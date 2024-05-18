Get to more about the woman who has been dating NBA star Tyrese Haliburton for years.

After playing college basketball at Iowa State, Tyrese Haliburton was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 12th pick in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. In 2022, Haliburton was involved in a trade along with Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson sending them to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and a 2023 second-round pick.

Haliburton has thrived with the Pacers and as he’s grown to become one of the best young players in the league, one woman has been by his side.

His girlfriend, Jade Jones, went viral the night he was drafted. Since then, fans have been trying to learn as much as they can about Haliburton’s lady. Here’s what we know about Jade Jones and her relationship with the athlete.

Jones’ occupation and how long she and Haliburton have been together

Jones was born on Jan. 30, 1998, in Iowa.

She and Haliburton have been dating since 2019 when they both attended Iowa State where he played on the Cyclones basketball team and she was a cheerleader.

Jones’ occupations include a teacher at Walcott Elementary School and she’s done some Instagram modeling. She often posts her Pacers gameday outfits on her account. Haliburton shares his gameday attire on social media as well.

One look Jones was a big fan of was what he wore ahead of a game against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Haliburton posted a photo in which he sported a double-breasted, cashmere Dolce & Gabbana jacket. The jacket is part of the brand’s “Black Sicily” collection and retails for more than $4,000. Jones reacted to the post with her approval.

Jones and Haliburton aren’t shy about showing their love for each other on social media

Something else Jones and Haliburton share on social media is pictures of each other, marking their milestones together.

For their fifth anniversary in April 2024, the NBA player put up several pictures of the two together going back to their college days and captioned the post: “5 years ! Who would’ve known I’d fall for the flyer inside Hilton Coliseum (scroll to end for a jump scare) forever appreciative of your heart and your being. Love you JJ.” And Jones wrote: “5 whole years of you and me. The best 5 years of my life!! Happy Anniversary to my soul mate, my best friend, my right hand! I love our love so much.”

On Haliburton’s birthday in February, Jones shared pictures of them over the years, writing, “Happy Birthday to my Ty. I feel so lucky that I get to love somebody as special as you! You’ll always be home to me. Once in a lifetime love.”

The athlete also gave his girlfriend a sweet shoutout on her birthday that read: “Happy Birthday, Jade Elizabeth! Thank you for inspiring me to be a better person every day. It’s still crazy that you chose me to go through this life together. My biggest dream is growing old with you. Here’s to a lifetime of more celebrations. I love you girl!”