Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, own an impressive mansion in Nashville, Tennessee, that they had custom built. Here's what to know.

Country music fans know Jason Aldean for his hits, and he’s certainly accrued quite a net worth through the years. He and his wife, Brittany Aldean, began living in their “forever home” in 2020. And it reportedly spans a staggering 20,000 square feet. Here’s what to know about Jason Aldean’s house in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Aldean’s 20,000-square-foot house was built in Nashville, Tennessee

Jason and Brittany Aldean first moved into their Nashville, Tennessee, home on June 13, 2020. The “You Make It Easy” star and his wife had the sprawling estate custom-built. Brittany posted updates for her Instagram followers.

“Has anyone else ever built a home and checked in entirely too often, as if there are major changes daily,” she posted to Instagram in February 2019, along with a photo of her and Jason outside of their unfinished house. “We are just so excited … every little bit of progress makes us giddy.”

In late 2019, the country singer and his wife opened up about the details of the home. “It’s where we want to be from now on and kind of raise our kids,” Aldean told Taste of Country, according to Music Mayhem Magazine. “It’s one of those things where I just said, ‘I’ve worked hard over the years. If we’re going to do this, let’s build what we want, and not sit here in five years and go, ‘Man, I wish he had done this or that.’ We made sure we knew exactly what we wanted and when, and started building it.

He then noted he wished he and Brittany decided to go “a little smaller,” as the home spans over 20,000 square feet. Brittany talked about the vast space.

“I will say it’s over 20,000 square feet, but I’m not sure,” she said of the exact size of the home. “It’s a big guy. Jason worked hard for it.”

Jason Aldean’s home contains 8 bars, multiple areas for the kids, and an incredible pool and grotto

As for amenities, Jason Aldean’s house boasts eight bars, a bowling alley, a koi pond, a gym, a pool with a grotto, a sports court, a kid’s play area, and a huge water slide. The outside of the home has a large water fountain. And the house has several acres of land without any neighbors anywhere nearby. The living room, kitchen, and numerous bathrooms take on the same aesthetic of white walls and gray and black accents and furniture. The indoor play area for the kids has a small theater stage.

The kitchen also takes on the gray, white, and black color scheme with an additional pop of dark turquoise thanks to the chairs placed near the large island. The couple has two gray lighting fixtures set over the island.

As for the master bedroom, Jason and Brittany chose white bedding with a blue throw. They also have a massive gray headboard behind the bed to fit the colorway. And Brittany’s closet is no joke. Jason’s wife has all of her shoes and bags perfectly organized in the large walk-in space. Additionally, she has a craft room in the home.

The eight bars are all uniquely spaced throughout the home. One of the bars comes complete with an indoor golf area, and it seems likely that another is placed near the LED bowling alley.

Jason and Brittany also appear to collect artwork. They have black and white portraits of bands and celebrities (like Johnny Cash) throughout the home.

The outdoor area contains a kid’s play area, a sports court, and a pool and grotto. The kids get their own “pool bar” complete with a hut and kid-friendly amenities, and they get swings, slides, and a trampoline. The couple also built a tennis and basketball court. As for the pool, it contains a swim-up tiki bar along with a large TV and firepit. Jason once said he wanted his backyard to look like a Corona beer commercial.

Of course, the outdoor area wouldn’t be complete without palm trees. “Our palm trees aren’t real, obviously,” Brittany shared in a video with Taste of Country while reflecting on seeing snowfall over the trees in the winter.

