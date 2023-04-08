Inside Jerry Hall’s $13.5 Million Home She Shared With Rupert Murdoch Before Their 2022 Divorce

Jerry Hall is one of the world’s most high-profile models. In the ’70s, she was a staple in the fashion and entertainment industry, with her high-profile celebrity relationships ensuring that her name stayed in the headlines. After Hall’s split from rocker Mick Jagger in 1999, she took up with the business magnate Rupert Murdoch.

While Hall and Murdoch were together for years, the two divorced in 2022. These days, Murdoch is engaged again. But Hall likely isn’t sweating it since she got some very expensive assets after her divorce from the billionaire.

Rupert Murdoch recently got engaged for the fifth time

Murdoch and Hall tied the knot in 2016, eight weeks after officially announcing their engagement. Over the past few years, Hall and Murdoch have remained very public with their romance, often stepping out to media events and high-profile restaurants. In July 2022, however, Hall filed for divorce from the media magnate, shocking fans around the world.

Even as Hall has moved on with her own life, Murdoch has found love again. According to CNN, the 92-year-old announced in mid-March 2023 that he is engaged to Ann Lesley Smith, a former police chaplain.

At 66 years old, Smith is several decades younger than her husband-to-be. But if there’s one thing that celebrity romances have shown the world, it is that love has no timeline. It will be Murdoch’s fifth marriage when Murdoch and Smith tie the knot.

What did Jerry Hall receive in her divorce from Rupert Murdoch?

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall | Jon Kopaloff/Stringer

Hall probably isn’t bothered by the news of her ex-husband’s engagement. According to The Guardian, Hall received several valuable assets after her split from Murdoch, including “tens of millions of pounds” and a mansion in Oxfordshire.

The home, a Georgian-style property worth nearly $14 million, reportedly features stunning pools, private cottages, wisteria gardens, and luxurious touches that seem perfectly designed for one of the world’s wealthiest men.

The Oxfordshire home isn’t the only property that Murdoch and Hall enjoyed during their marriage. The couple also bought a 340,000-acre cattle ranch near Yellowstone National Park in 2021 for about $278 million, a winery in Los Angeles, and an Australian sheep and cattle farm that allowed the two to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city.

Jerry Hall was with Mick Jagger for 20 years

A tribute to fashion pioneer Eileen Ford, who launched model star #JerryHall and many more http://t.co/0hUAm9XCXX pic.twitter.com/kaipnLwsoC — Vogue France (@VogueFrance) July 16, 2014

Hall is no stranger to headline-making splits. In 1999, she separated from Jagger after more than 20 years together and four children.

While the two had a Hindu wedding ceremony in Bali in 1990, by the time of their separation, that marriage was declared not legally valid. Therefore, their split was not technically a divorce. According to Nicki Swift, Jagger and Hall announced their split with an annulment, which Hall later said she found “rude” since they had been together for so long.

Since Jagger and Hall were never formally married, they likely didn’t have a set prenup agreement. However, after separating, they allegedly fought over ownership of their England-based home, Downe House. The property, a premium home that overlooks the Thames, was where Jagger and Hall lived for years with their young children.

While it is unclear who ultimately ended up with the home, the relationship between Jagger and Hall today certainly seems amicable.

These days, Hall is spending plenty of time with her children, including the model Georgia May Jagger. She also travels the world as a successful model and businesswoman.