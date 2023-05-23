Inside ‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers’ $13 Million Palm Springs Estate

Quite a step up from the Three’s Company apartment building! A Palm Springs estate once owned by actor Suzanne Somers just hit the market. The sprawling desert compound has more than 7,000 square feet of living space across multiple buildings, including a guest house designed by modernist architect Albert Frey.

Suzanne Somers’ former Palm Springs home is on sale for $12.9 million

[L-R] Suzanne Somers; Somers’ former home in Palm Springs | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Kelly Peak courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Somers and her husband, game show host Alan Hamel, owned the expansive property from 1977 until they sold it in 2021. The estate, located about 110 miles east of Los Angeles, is nestled within Mesa Canyon in the San Jacinto Mountains, which overlook the city of Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley.

Somer and Hamel did much of the home’s design work themselves. Details in the one-of-a-kind property include crystal chandeliers, natural rock, and reclaimed wood. The property has five buildings, including a six-bedroom, nine-bath primary home with a dining room that seats two dozen guests and a wine cellar.

Interior of Suzanne Somers’ former Palm Springs estate | Kelly Peak courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Frey, a Swiss architect who created many iconic buildings in Palm Springs, designed the four-bedroom stone guesthouse in the 1920s. The property also features an outdoor amphitheater that seats 50, a dance floor, two pools, a spa, an outdoor bathtub, and a natural waterfall (as seen in photos via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com). Terraces and walkways link the buildings together. There is even a private funicular that provides access to the estate.

The ‘Three’s Company’ star sold the home with help from Josh Flagg of ‘Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles’

Somers and Hamel owned the estate for more than forty years. But in 2021, they decided to sell, with some help from Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles. Flagg described the 28-acre property as “legendary” in an Instagram post advertising the listing. At the time, the home was priced at $8.5 million.

The grounds of Suzanne Somers’ former Palm Springs estate | Kelly Peak courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

In the late ‘70s, Somers and Hamel were looking for a secluded escape away from their place in Venice, Calif., where she was often mobbed by paparazzi. The sitcom star and Thighmaster spokesperson has said she fell in love with the unique property the moment she saw it.

“As we rode up the romantic funicular, I said to Alan, ‘Let’s buy this’ and he said to me, ‘Could you please adopt a poker face so we don’t have to pay full price?'” she told People in 2016. “I was not able to contain my excitement and we paid more than full price.”

Somers said the home was like ‘a French village’

Somers acknowledged that the layout of her desert property – which she furnished with items found on trips to Europe – was unique. But she said that was all part of its charm.

“It’s a great home for having guests because they can each go off to their own cottages at the end of the day and have privacy,” she said. “There are several bedroom buildings and several common buildings. It’s like a French village.”

Interior of Suzanne Somers’ former home in Palm Springs | Kelly Peak courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

It was also a perfect place to raise a family. When searching for a new home, she and her husband “wanted a place where, as a family, we could roam free with privacy,” she told People.

“This large piece of property was perfect,” she said. “When it was lunchtime, I would go out by the pool and yell in the direction of the mountains for both boys and they would come running down the hill like the mountain goats that so often show up there today.”

