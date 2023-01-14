Is The ‘And Just Like That…’ Official Instagram Trolling Fans with Carrie and Aidan Tease?

The cast of And Just Like That… has been hard at work filming the controversial reboot’s second season around New York City. Over the last couple of months, fans have caught glimpses of their favorite Sex and the City characters and the new characters introduced in the reboot’s first season. Still, storyline details have yet to emerge, until now. A recent photo posted to the And Just Like That… Instagram suggests an old love could be returning for Carrie Bradshaw. Is the image a legitimate hint at a storyline, or is the team just trolling fans?

Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw are back

And Just Like That… is filming its sophomore season in New York City, and they are happy to keep fans in the know. Well, sort of. Glimpses of filming days have been shared, and while the fashion has been fun to see, no big storyline details have been leaked until now.

Hopeful fans are frenzied after the official And Just Like That… Instagram account shared a series of pictures featuring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and John Corbett as Aidan Shaw walking down the center of a Manhattan street. The photo has fans assuming Carrie and Aidan will be getting back together, but that doesn’t feel like an announcement that would be shared via Instagram.

Could the official ‘And Just Like That…’ Instagram be trolling fans?

While members of the long-beleaguered Team Aidan are rejoicing over photos of Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw hand-in-hand, they might want to hold on a second. An Aidan and Carrie romance storyline would be a big deal. So much of a big deal that the series would work tirelessly to keep it quiet.

John Corbett | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

HBO and the team behind Sex and the City and And Just Like That… are not strangers to keeping fans on their toes. Both shows have been known to film decoy scenes to throw fans off the scent of the real storyline. That’s what this might be. The timid “shh” captions suggest the official And Just Like That… Instagram could be trolling fans.

There is a silver lining, though. After rumors and Sarah Jessica Parker’s coy confirmation, fans have verifiable evidence that Aidan, in some capacity, will return for And Just Like That… season 2. That feels like a win in and of itself.

If there is a romance between them, we wouldn’t hate it, but we have to wonder where that would leave Carrie’s super sexy podcast producer, Franklin. He seemed like her next big love when And Just Like That…. season 1 wrapped. We must admit, they sure looked good together.

When will season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…’ air?

Fans hoping to find out just how Aidan Shaw plays into Carrie Bradshaw’s life again are in for a bit of a wait. While season 1 premiered on HBO Max in December 2021, the show’s second season didn’t begin filming until October 2022. Based on the filming schedule, fans are unlikely to see season 2 before the spring of 2023.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

HBO Max has yet to release an official premiere date. A full trailer for the upcoming season has not been released yet, either.