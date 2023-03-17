Is ‘Below Deck’ the Most Genuine Reality Show? 5 Behind-the-Scenes Facts About the Yachting Drama

Below Deck, shows what it’s like to be a super yacht crew member during the busy charter season. The crew members, known as “yachties,” put in long hours at work and late nights on the boat’s party deck. This results in many love triangles, family feuds, and general mayhem.

The show’s 2013 debut on Bravo piqued audiences’ interest in maritime drama, and they have eagerly awaited new episodes ever since. When Captain Sandy Yawn sacked fan favorite Hannah Ferrier in season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean, the program made waves as the first spinoff of the popular Bravo show.

After that, Bravo announced it would air two spinoffs of the popular reality program Below Deck. Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure are the newest additions to the series.

Mark Cronin, the executive producer of Below Deck, is often questioned about whether or not the show is fictional, scripted, or edited. Below are five behind the scene facts and secrets about the reality TV show.

The ‘Below Deck’ crew doesn’t necessarily work on luxurious yachts

While it is fascinating to see the drama develop in the reality show, most fans are curious about how the cast and crew spend their time when the show is not in production. Many viewers of Below Deck are surprised that the cast and crew do not always work on superyachts in their spare time.

Eddie revealed that he generally works on tug boats when not on the show and doesn’t work on luxury ships.

More footage exists than has been publicly revealed

On average, there are less than 20 episodes in a reality show season, and the total running time is roughly 900 minutes.

Captain Lee said around 45,000 hours of filming were devoted to a single program season. Finding the most compelling scenes after filming must be hectic.

Privacy is only be found in the bathroom

The views? ?

The romances? ?

The crew? ?#BelowDeckMed sets sail for the French Riviera for an all-new season, premiering Monday, June 3 @ 9/8c! Click here for more: https://t.co/fYmiKMM15Y pic.twitter.com/h776J8CLl0 — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 15, 2019

The boat has been more wired with cameras and microphones after Eddie’s meeting in season three of the show. But the bathroom remains the one place on board where the actors can enjoy privacy.

But in an interview with BravoTV, a producer of the reality show said that members of the cast have been informed that microphones or cameras are allowed to follow them into the bathroom if more than one person enters.

‘Below Deck’ is not a scripted show

Many reality TV fans wonder if the reality program is scripted. Nonetheless, nothing you see or hear on the broadcast seems staged.

Mark Cronin, a producer of the reality show, told InTouchWeekly that giving viewers an authentic experience is a top priority. While filming, the crew can remind someone to speak if they are going about something dull without speaking.

Hookups are uncommon

If you leave many beautiful young people alone on a yacht, romance will break out. Yet despite sporadic hookups on the program, serious relationships between characters are surprisingly uncommon. Not all of the passengers aboard a luxury boat are aware of this fact.