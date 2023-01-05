Is Jessa Seewald Pregnant? Duggar Family Followers Think It’s a Possibility

Jessa Seewald could be the Duggar family member still hiding a pregnancy. At least, that’s what some Duggar family followers think. Ever since Jim Bob Duggar stated that Joy-Anna Forsyth was pregnant with the Duggar family’s 30th grandchild, followers have been scouring social media to figure out who had babies without making an announcement. According to official totals, three Duggars pregnancies have gone unmentioned. Two of the three appear accounted for, leaving one missing Duggar grandbaby. There is a decent amount of evidence to suggest Jessa Seewald could be pregnant.

Jessa Duggar has been pretty strategic in her social media posts lately

Jessa Duggar is one of the more prolific Duggars regarding social media. The mother of four has toiled away on both Instagram and YouTube since TLC canceled Counting On. Duggar family followers have noticed something seems a bit suspicious lately, though.

Jessa Duggar surrounded by the rest of the Duggar family | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

While Jessa continues to post on social media, she’s taken herself out of the equation for the most part. Even Instagram posts that are sponsored appear to be featuring older pictures. So, is Jessa hiding a pregnancy, and would she be far enough along to be expecting before Joy-Anna is due in May? It’s possible.

A recent photo has raised even more suspicion that Jessa Seewald is pregnant

In November 2022, Jessa appeared in front of the camera in a full-body shot for the first time since August 2022. That likely would have sated suspicion about a pregnancy if she hadn’t used a large box of donuts to hide her midsection. While Jessa didn’t look obviously pregnant in the shot, family followers still think it’s a possibility.

Jessa has carried relatively small with previous pregnancies, most notably with Fern Seewald, her youngest daughter. In February 2021, Jessa shared photos from a beach trip she took. She didn’t appear noticeably pregnant in those photos despite being in her second trimester. Jessa also stopped appearing in most of her Instagram posts during the early months of her pregnancy with Fern and used strategic poses when she did sporadically appear.

The timing makes sense, too

Now that Jessa has four children, it’s easy to see a pattern in how far apart her children are. Jessa and Ben Seewald welcomed their first son in November 2015. Their second child, Henry, wasn’t far behind. He was born just 15 months later, in February 2017. Two years later, Jessa and Ben announced that they were expecting again. Ivy Seewald was born in May 2019. Fern Seewald, the family’s youngest child, was born in July 2021.

The shortest period between births is 15 months, and the longest is 27 months. Ivy was born 18 months ago. If Jessa Seewald is, in fact, pregnant and due before Joy-Anna Forsyth, a new baby would be born about 21 months after Fern. The timing would make sense, but time will only tell. Jessa waited until she was about 20 weeks along before announcing she was pregnant with Fern. If she’s pregnant again, an announcement could be coming any day now.