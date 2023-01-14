Is ‘Outlander’ Season 6 Coming to Netflix in 2023?

Outlander briefly returned in the spring of 2022 for a blink-and-you-missed-it season 6. The brief reprieve from a seemingly never-ending Droughtlander lasted just eight episodes, and it was only available to Starz subscribers. But what about fans who rely on Netflix for their fix of Jamie and Claire Fraser’s love story? Is Outlander Season 6 finally coming to the streaming platform in 2023? Here’s what we know.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in an image from season 6 of ‘Outlander’ | STARZ

‘Outlander’ Season 6 is already available on Netflix in some countries

Outlander is a Starz original series that is distributed by Sony Pictures Television in the United States. But in some countries, Diana Gabaldon’s time-traveling drama is branded as a Netflix original.

When Season 6 aired on Starz between March 6 and May 1, 2022, many regions of Netflix also received weekly episodes. As a result, the entire series — including season 6 — is now streaming on Netflix in those same countries. They include:

Belgium

France

India

Malaysia

Japan

Hong Kong

Poland (no Netflix Original branding)

South Korea

Singapore

Is season 6 coming to Netflix in 2023?

Like the United States, other Netflix regions do not label Outlander as an original series but have a local distributor who carries the show to air before it heads to the streamer at a later date. Regions that didn’t get weekly episodes on Netflix but will get season 6 in 2023 include:

The Netherlands

Australia

Argentina

Brazil

South Africa

Mexico

Sweden

These regions typically get the new season exactly one year after its premiere. That means they will get Outlander Season 6 in March 2023. Unfortunately, American Netflix viewers don’t get new seasons of Outlander until exactly two years after the season has wrapped up airing on Starz. That means that season 6 won’t make it to Netflix in America until May 2024.

‘Outlander’ Season 7 will premiere on Starz this summer

Because Outlander season 6 lost four episodes due to Caitriona Balfe’s (Claire Fraser) pregnancy, they have added those four episodes to season 7. The supersized season will feature 16 episodes in total, and it will premiere in the summer of 2023 on Starz. The recent season 7 teaser teased a summer premiere but did not announce a specific date.

Because of the truncated season 6, things ended on a cliffhanger with Jamie galloping on a horse at full speed trying to save Claire as she was being taken to jail to await trial. During their journey to Wilmington, Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) caught up with the couple and forcibly separated them to take Claire into custody. She is being charged with a crime she didn’t commit — the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds).

“It’s Outlander XL, 16 episodes…It’s huge. Claire is in prison, Jamie is seeking to rescue her and we’re dealing with a war of independence in America. It really is action-packed and it’s going really well,” Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) recently told Cinema Blend.

If you live in Belgium, France, India, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong, Poland, South Korea or Singapore, you’ll get weekly season 7 episodes on Netflix throughout 2023. Those outside those regions won’t get season 7 until 2024. With the exception of the United States, who won’t see Outlander Season 7 on Netflix until 2025.

For Outlander fans in the United Kingdom, the series is not available on Netflix at all. Exclusive rights for the series in the UK belong to Amazon Prime Video.