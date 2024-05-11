Gerry Turner will turn up at a dating event this month, just week safter announcing his divorce from Theresa Nist. Still, the 'The Golden Bachelor' star is not yet ready to date again.

Gerry Turner stole the hearts of Americans when he appeared on The Golden Bachelor. Fans of the series were thrilled when Turner seemed to find love with Theresa Nist, and they tuned in to watch the duo marry on TV in January. The couple’s love story was short-lived. They announced their divorce just a few months later. Now, rumors are swirling that Gerry Turner is dating again. He insists that is not the case.

Rumors suggest Gerry Turner is dating again

Gerry Turner will appear at a special event on May 17 in his home state of Indiana. According to the Indy Star, Turner will turn up at the TinCaps Love and Roses Night in Fort Wayne, Indiana, next week. The appearance seems to have fueled the rumors that Turner is hunting for his next romantic partner. While he will be on hand for a meet and greet, he probably won’t find any eligible bachelorettes at the event for himself. The special occasion doesn’t appear to target women in their 60s and 70s.

Gerry Turner | Taylor Hill/WireImage

While Turner will appear at a dating-themed event, he won’t be looking for his next big love during it. Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Turner has turned his sights on finding a new partner, but he insists that is not true. An Instagram follower asked the The Golden Bachelor star if he was dating again on a recent post. While Turner traditionally doesn’t respond to questions in the comments, he took the opportunity to tell fans that he was not currently dating.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce in April

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce in early April during an interview on Good Morning America. The couple told Juju Chang that over the course of several heart-to-heart chats, they decided their goals did not align. Turner and Nist insisted they still loved each other, but neither was willing to give up their life and move to the other’s home state. They claimed they talked about the living situation before tying the knot but still could not come to an agreement.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist | Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

While Nist and Turner insist that the decision to split was made with civility and love, not everyone believes that. Since the announcement, Turner has been painted in a negative light more than once. One insider told Life & Style that Turner was never interested in finding a new love on television. Instead, they said, he went on the show hoping to launch an entertainment career that would make him rich. The insider claims Nist was just collateral damage. Ben Higgins, a The Bachelor alum, claims that Turner ended his second marriage after Nist commented on developing some of Indiana’s farmland.

While Nist and Turner have not commented further on their divorce, both remain active on Instagram. Turner seems interested in remaining in the public eye.