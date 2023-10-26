Jacob Elordi’s Uncomfortable Experience Watching ‘Priscilla’ With Priscilla Presley: ‘It Felt Invasive’

The film Priscilla, starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, shares Priscilla Presley’s version of life with Elvis Presley. The film depicts the good and bad parts of Priscilla’s 14 years with the King of Rock and Roll. While participating in a movie that closely mirrors someone’s life is one thing, sitting next to the person …

The film Priscilla, starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, shares Priscilla Presley’s version of life with Elvis Presley. The film depicts the good and bad parts of Priscilla’s 14 years with the King of Rock and Roll. While participating in a movie that closely mirrors someone’s life is one thing, sitting next to the person as the film plays in front of you is another. In a new interview, Elordi recalls his uncomfortable experience watching Priscilla beside the film’s namesake, saying it felt “invasive.”

Jacob Elordi explains why watching ‘Priscilla’ with Priscilla Presley was surreal

The feature film Priscilla is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 book, Elvis and Me. Priscilla shared her story of the events that led her to meet, marry, and ultimately divorce the King of Rock and Roll.

Jacob Elordi, who plays Elvis Presley in Priscilla, revealed that watching the finished film beside its namesake unsettled him. He discussed the experience with Today‘s Hoda Kotb.

“Watching the film with Priscilla in Venice (at the Venice Film Festival) was just entirely surreal. Seeing her watch her life through her eyes played back to her,” he explained.

However, Elordi admitted that the experience left him a bit bewildered. Along with Priscilla, he attended the Venice Film Festival alongside Cailee Spaney and director Sofia Coppola.

But when it came time to watch the finished film, the actor experienced emotions unlike any other while viewing a completed movie project. “It felt kind of invasive, so I just sort of sat there like a little stiff,” he revealed.

Jacob Elordi admits some aspects of playing Elvis Presley were easier than others

Characterizing one of the most iconic entertainers in modern history has been tacked by many actors over the past 40 years. Some of the most notable actors who have played Elvis Presley are Kurt Russell, Don Johnson, David Keith, Michael St. Gerard, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and Austin Butler.

However, as Elordi geared up to portray Elvis, he found some aspects of the role easier than others. Although he usually speaks with an Australian accent, Elordi found Elvis’s southern drawl the easiest to master.

“I think I’m lucky enough that the voice kind of sits in this register for me, anyway,” he said. “I have a deep voice. I think I’ve heard every recorded word that Elvis Presley has ever said, and I have it on my brain.”

But, when it came to moving like the King of Rock and Roll, that was an entirely different story. The actor claims Elvis’ expressive movements didn’t come naturally.

“Yeah, when you watch him move and speak, there’s an energy that kind of comes from deep inside him,” Elordi admitted. “So I was just trying to constantly — because I’m a little bit more gawky and awkward than he is, find that charisma in the hips,” he said.

The actor never believed he would ever play the King of Rock and Roll

While growing up in Brisbane, Australia, Jacob Elordi had very specific dreams. While he always wanted to be in the entertainment industry in some aspect, he never believed he would ever get the chance to portray Elvis Presley.

“I knew I wanted to be an entertainer in some capacity. However, I never thought I would play the King of Rock and Roll,” he admitted.

Elordi is thrilled that he could make his parents, John and Melissa, proud of his successes in the industry he loves. But he reveals that they haven’t seen Priscilla yet, and he is eagerly anticipating their reaction.

While he has achieved a sense of celebrity with his work in Priscilla, Euphoria, and The Kissing Booth, the actor finds the idea of being famous somewhat disenchanting.

“I think that is the sign of a sane person,” he laughed. “It would be kind of insane if I rolled with it.”

Priscilla arrives in theaters beginning Oct. 27 in limited areas and Nov. 3 nationwide.