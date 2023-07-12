Will Smith is largely seen as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. But His wife Jada Pinkett Smith has been a star in her own right, having starred in many hit films and television shows. Still, Pinkett preferred Smith to be the only megastar in the family.

Jada Pinkett Smith felt it might have been better for her family if there was only 1 megastar

Jada Pinkett Smith | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pinkett and Smith have been two of Hollywood’s most famous power couples for decades now. Introducing two more children into their family, however, would come with a few challenges. Especially when the pair were already busy actors.

But Pinkett felt that their different levels of star-power might have made it easier on them to raise their children. As one of cinema’s leading men, Smith was usually in high demand, tapped for several film projects. Pinkett was career-oriented as well. But not being as big of a star as Smith allowed her to stay home a bit more often.

“I always just try to make sure that I’m not forgotten and you know, so that when I do want to work, I can always, you know, go out and get that meeting or what have you. But you know, my priority is my family. You know, I really have to be honest about that and I do love doing what I do, but you can’t have two superstars in the family. You know, we already have one,” Pinkett once told Moviehole.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith once clashed over their children’s careers

The Smiths’ son and daughter would eventually follow their parents’ footsteps. Jaden Smith was already embarking on an acting career by starring in the Karate Kid. Meanwhile, Willow Smith made her debut as an artist with her successful hit Whip My Hair. But Pinkett once confided that she clashed with her husband over their son’s Karate Kid work.

“I understand why men take their sons away for like whatever kind of warrior training because it is completely, utterly unfair and unnatural for a woman to have to sit and watch anything like that for her son,” she said on Red Table Talk (via Yahoo). “Will and I were in constant conflict, to the point where we were warring over Jaden.”

Pinkett also revealed they came into similar conflict in regards to their daughter’s music career. Still, she took the time to let her children know how proud she was of them on her hit talkshow.

“Even in those battles that we’ve had over what’s too much, what’s too little, trying to find the balance in regards to parenting, I’ll tell you one thing about the two of y’all: y’all know how to work, you work hard, and you do it well. And I’m proud of that, ” Pinkett said.

Jada Pinkett Smith once resented starting a family with With Smith

Pinkett once confided that starting a family wasn’t easy for her to do. Before tying the knot with Smith, Pinkett wasn’t sure if she was ready for marriage given her focus on her career.

She wrestled with this idea even on the day she officially wedded Smith.

“I just never really agreed with the construct. I still don’t,” she once said according to Mirror. “Til death do us part is real for me, but all of the rules and all of the ideas. This title, ‘wife’, the accepted conventional definition of wife in the paradigm – I’m not that.”

Pinkett also had a difficult time giving birth to her first son Jaden. It was then where the implications of staring a family with Smith truly dawned on her.

“My first trimester was horrible,” she said. “Yeah – I had a lot of resentment … I had a lot of resentment, you know? And I used to have to work through regret, which I don’t have anymore.”