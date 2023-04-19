Jamie Lee Curtis Once Revealed That She ‘Trashed’ All of Her Film Awards

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has received several accolades and awards thanks to her contributions towards films like Halloween and beyond. But they weren’t the kind of accolades Curtis felt were appropriate to leave around the house.

Jamie Lee Curtis feels winning awards doesn’t matter

Jamie Lee Curtis | Unique Nicole/WireImage

Curtis revealed that she doesn’t really get caught up in the competition that may come with the awards season. Recently, Curtis was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. After coming out of a tumultuous two years, Curtis and other actors like her were especially thrilled for this year’s Oscar ceremony.

“Life is short and precious and we’re in a profession that celebrates art, a time when we’re out of COVID and we’re back together and if we’re not celebrating this moment right now, what are we doing?” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

That’s why Curtis didn’t focus her energies on winning her awards.

“It’s out of your control … At the end, win or lose, it doesn’t matter. We’re here celebrating the arts,” she said.

Curtis also shared that at this stage in her career she was no longer too worried about the expectations of the film industry.

“With all of show business, the greatest thing I can do is break the cycle of addiction in my family line and stay sober through all of this because all of this is a mind f*** and a lot of people drink over it – the disappointment or the excitement or whatever … I’m very proud that choosing to live a sober life has allowed me incredible freedom,” she said.

Why Jamie Lee Curtis ‘trashed’ all of her film awards

This year’s Best Supporting Oscar award wasn’t the only accolade Curtis found herself up for. Over her long career, Curtis was nominated and even won other accolades such as BAFTAs, Golden Globes and others. But at one point, Curtis made a decision to do away with most of her prizes.

“Yes, they’re trashed. I felt like it was holding on to an old idea, something that I had virtually nothing to do with except to show up and pretend to be someone else in a movie I once made,” she once said in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

Curtis’ children was also a major factor behind doing away with most of her trophies.

“How are my children supposed to grow up in a house where all they see is evidence of their parents’ fame? The trophies we should have up are for my kid’s soccer team, or a dance award. It’s very hard, when you’re a famous person, to ‘de-famous’ your home, but tokens of my fame just felt like a burden for my children. And for me. I don’t need to hold on to an idea about a movie I made 20 years ago,” she added.

Why Jamie Lee-Curtis is conflicted about de-gendering Oscar awards

Curtis succeeded in scoring the Oscar for her performance in Everything Everywhere. It was an especially important moment for the actor when considering her mother and father. Curtis’ parents were also nominated for Academy Awards decades ago. Still, the actor would’ve liked to see more women being nominated for all categories during the ceremony.

“Obviously, I would like to see a lot more women being nominated so there’s gender parity in all the areas and all the branches,” she said according to The Associated Press. “I think we’re getting there but we’re not anywhere near there.”

It was one of the reasons why Curtis was conflicted about the idea of de-gendering the Oscars.

“As the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that and yet, to de-gender the category, I’m concerned will diminish the opportunities for more women, which is something I also have been working hard to try and promote,” she said.