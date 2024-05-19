Jana Duggar is active on Instagram again. Duggar family followers think the family is either trying to cover up a scandal, or earn some income on social media now that their TLC paychecks are gone.

Something strange is happening within the Duggar family. After more than two years away from the public eye, Jana Duggar has resumed posting on Instagram, and she is doing so with gusto. Other Duggars who have taken to a more private life have also ramped up their social media presence. While it might be nothing, Duggar family followers think something is brewing in Tontitown, Arkansas. The theories range from another federal investigation to a return to TV to another attempt to launch social media careers for some unattached Duggars.

Jana Duggar was the first unmarried Duggar to open an Instagram account. She posted fairly regularly until 2022 when she suddenly stopped updating her account. Her profile sat dormant until this month. On May 9, Jana returned to Instagram with a video of flowers at the Duggar family’s compound. A few days later, she shared a tribute post to her mother, Michelle Duggar. She followed those posts up with Instagram stories, too. Her sudden return to the social media platform wouldn’t be suspicious if other Duggar family members’ profiles hadn’t whirred to life around the same time.

Jana isn’t the only Duggar family member who opted to go underground following Josh Duggar’s arrest and conviction. Jana’s twin, John David Duggar, and his wife, Abbie, began to post much less often. Josiah and Lauren Duggar left social media entirely, and Joseph and Kendra followed their lead. While Joseph, Josiah, and their wives haven’t returned to Instagram, John and Abbie are sharing more about their family life than they have been.

Followers think the Duggars are trying to divert attention

The Duggar family’s return to social media has some family followers pretty suspicious. Reddit users were quick to offer theories about Jana’s sudden interest in social media. Several users strongly suspect the Duggar family is trying to divert attention from an incoming scandal. It wouldn’t be the first time the family tried to bury negative press with their own social media posts.

Following a federal investigation that led to the arrest and conviction of Josh Duggar on child pornography crimes, the family started posting at breakneck speed. They updated the world on their travels, their marriages, and their upcoming children, all seemingly to divert attention from Josh’s arrest. It did not work, and following his conviction, they fell quiet.

Could the family be trying to pump out positive press before a negative story breaks? Anything is possible, but there does not appear to be an active investigation into the family or the controversial ministry they are attached to. That could change at any time, though.

They might just be trying to drum up an income

While another federal investigation is a theory being floated by Duggar family critics, another possible explanation exists. Some followers think the Duggars are trying to drum up income. Jana’s sudden reappearance on Instagram could be her attempt to launch an influencer career. Now in her 30s and still unmarried, it seems plausible that Jana could be interested in making her own income, or has been told to do so by Jim Bob Duggar.

Several of her sisters have worked as influencers over the years. Jeremy Vuolo even admitted the bulk of his family’s income came from Jinger Vuolo’s sponsorships and social media deals. While Jana never got into the game, a missing paycheck from TLC might drive her into the career path. Still, she must post much more often to make Instagram a viable income source. A bid to return to TV is also a working theory.

For now, all seems quiet in Arkansas, and we likely won’t know what is going on with the Duggar family anytime soon. Still, the recent developments are worth keeping an eye on.