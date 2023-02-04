Janelle Monáe Channeled Her Inner Joker for This Role

Netflix started 2023 strong with the release of several excellent new films and original shows. At the top of the list is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, written and directed by Rian Johnson. The movie, featuring an ensemble cast of big stars — including Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monáe — has earned praise from critics and audiences. Since Glass Onion premiered, many cast members have opened up about making the film. And recently, Monáe sat down to discuss one of her character’s most iconic scenes, requiring the actor to dig deep and channel her inner Batman villain.

‘Glass Onion’ has earned critical acclaim

It’s a dangerous thing to mistake speaking without thought for speaking the truth. Watch this exclusive script-to-screen from #GlassOnion: A Knives Out Mystery. pic.twitter.com/t0XXaVSPwd — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) January 7, 2023

Glass Onion earned immediate acclaim upon its late-2022 release. The mystery features an immersive storyline and brilliant characters, led by Craig’s Benoit Blanc. Glass Onion maintained its strong trajectory through January, earning a 92% critics’ rating and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As one critic put it: “Glass Onion is a charming, funny, and impeccably made film that is as breezy as it is clever.”

Janelle Monáe is a vital part of the Glass Onion cast, playing not one but two characters: twin sisters Helen and Andi Brand. The acclaimed singer/actor rises to the challenge, making each character unique. And for many viewers, she’s one of the film’s best parts.

What did Janelle Monáe say about taking inspiration from the Joker for 1 ‘Glass Onion’ scene?

Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a recent interview, Monáe opened up about the pivotal scene for Andi Brand where she loses it on Miles and smashes his precious glass sculptures.

“There’s a lot of humor in this, but then it’s like scary,” the actor told Still Watching Netflix. “It feels Joker-ish in a sense. I was thinking about Joker, and I was thinking about all these fun characters, but you don’t know they could kill you right now.”

Monáe described how her character had “nothing left to lose” at that moment.

“It was one of the most fun performances for me because I got an opportunity to really be the most crazy I’ve ever been in a scene.”

She also didn’t have multiple chances to perfect her technique, telling Still Watching Netflix she had only two takes to nail the sequence. Of course, the actor got it right, making the glass-breaking scene one of the most entertaining and immersive sequences in Glass Onion.

Rian Johnson is planning a 3rd ‘Knives Out’ film

Janelle Mondáe pic.twitter.com/908njBHjKi — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) January 23, 2023

The acclaim for Glass Onion has paid off big for Rian Johnson. The writer/director has revealed he’s working on a third film in the Knives Out franchise. Although the movie is still in the early production stages and doesn’t yet have a title or full cast list, Craig will likely reprise his role as Benoit Blanc.

As of this writing, no plot information is available, but some fans suspect the next installment could be a prequel that details one of Blanc’s earliest cases. Of course, Johnson will helm the third film, likely serving as the director and writer. For now, there’s not much else for fans to know. But as Johnson continues working on the upcoming third flick over the next few months, we’ll learn additional details.