Jason Kelce Reveals What He Really Said to Travis After the Kansas City Chiefs Won Super Bowl LVII

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce were the first brothers in NFL history to compete against each other in the Super Bowl. Jason — center for the Philadelphia Eagles — and Travis — tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs — faced off in Super Bowl LVII, aka “The Kelce Bowl.” As fans know, it was Travis and the Chiefs who came out victorious. What did Jason have to say to his brother after the loss? Well, it wasn’t what the media initially reported.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce embrace following Super Bowl LVII | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The media claims Jason Kelce told his brother Travis Kelce ‘F*** you, congratulations’

One of the most popular narratives put forward by the mainstream media ahead of the NFL championship game was that Travis and Jason Kelce had taken sibling rivalry to the highest degree possible. Each one of the brothers already had a Super Bowl victory on their resume. And with the Chiefs’ win, Travis now has one up on his brother.

After the Chiefs’ last second field goal gave them an edge over the Eagles, a reporter from The Philadelphia Inquirer claimed that when Jason met Travis on the field after the game, he told his brother, “F*** you, congratulations.”

Then, Travis told CBS that there really isn’t anything you can say to a loved one in a situation like that. All he could think to do was tell his brother that he loved him.

“You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling. It’s a weird feeling. And that team had great leadership, great coaches. Obviously, it came down to the end and we’ve got all the respect in the world for those Eagles, man. There was nothing I could really say to him other than that I love him and he played a hell of a year, hell of a season,” Travis said.

Jason Kelce reveals what he really said to his brother after the Chiefs beat the Eagles

During the post-Super Bowl episode of their New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers briefly reminisced about the moment they shared after the game. That’s when Jason revealed that the media reports were wrong.

“I was misquoted by saying that I said ‘F*** you, congratulations’ after the game when we saw each other. Which is not what I said,” Jason explained.

“I was like, ‘I don’t remember that one.’ I was at a loss for words, and you really didn’t say much. I know you didn’t say ‘f*** you,'” Travis replied.

“Yeah, I mean, I didn’t say much because I wanted you to go celebrate with your team. I knew that you were gonna feel bad for me, and I didn’t want that. I didn’t want that to be how you remembered that. So, I just kinda made an emphasis to go hug ya, tell you I love ya. Congratulations, and go be with your teammates. Because I didn’t want to be the guy that was gonna bring down that moment for ya,” Jason revealed.

Nothing could have ruined the Super Bowl win for Travis Kelce

Travis noted that no matter what his brother would have said to him after the game, it wouldn’t have ruined the experience of winning another Super Bowl. He confessed that he didn’t have much to say either, except for one thing.

“There wasn’t much you could do about me feeling like that. You could’ve told me ‘f*** you’ and I would have still felt the exact same way that I felt with you telling me to ‘go celebrate with your teammates.’ That was an amazing feeling and I was at a loss for words. But, I did say one thing. I told you it was the funnest year of my life,” Travis revealed.

Jason agreed, saying, “Yeah, it was a great time. I agree. It was an awesome year.”

