Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Could ‘Rekindle Their Love,’ Astrologist Predicts

Was Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s holiday hang a precursor to rekindling their love? Astrologist Joy Yascone Elms believes that the stars are aligned for the couple to reconnect and said they could find their way back to one another in the coming months.

“During Venus retrograde July 22nd, 2022, through September 3rd,2023 Bonet and Momoa may rekindle their love as Venus rules the seventh house for Scorpio and Venus will retrograde in Leo,” Yascone Elms explained to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It suffices to say Lisa Bonet will be in a committed relationship between May 2023 and May 2024.”

2023 will be the year of love for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

As a Leo man, Yascone Elms sees Momoa having a better outlook in 2023 than in 2022. After five years of marriage, Momoa and Bonet announced their split in Jan. 2022. The couple were in a relationship for 17 years and share two children in addition to Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz.

Yascone Elms said that 2023 will be a year of love for Momoa. “The new year starts with a wink to Leo with Lunar New Year new moon in Aquarius governing Leo’s house of marriage,” she shared. “Saturn has been challenging Leos in marriage and partnership since March 21st, 2020, as Leo’s experiences the most challenging Divine Challenge Season – Divine Timing Challenge Season Seven. This divine season can indicate issues in a marriage or partnership, isolation, open enemies, or concern for your partner’s wellbeing.”

The Bonet, Momoa, and Kravitz family has stayed close

For Momoa, this represented his split from Bonet. “Luckily this Divine Challenge Season ends March 7th, 2023,” Yascone Elms said. ” With Venus going retrograde in Leo July 22nd to September 3rd, 2023, and Venus ruling Lisa’s House of marriage we may see a re-emergence of this beautiful couple.”

Despite the separation announcement, the couple never truly uncoupled. Months after they announced their split, Momoa went to the premiere of The Batman to support his Kravitz. “We’re just so proud,” he told ET in March 2022 of Kravitz. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here. …It’s still family, you know?” Rocker Lenny Kravitz is Zoë’s father and he, Bonet, and Momoa share a close and loving relationship.

An unnamed source told ET the spark between Bonet and Momoa was still there. “They had a lot of love for each other when they broke up, and obviously still do,” according to the source.

Jason Momoa describes what it was like to ask out Lisa Bonet

In an interview with Men’s Health, Momoa admitted to being “a mess” when he was a 26-year-old actor determined to ask out a 38-year-old Lisa Bonet.

“Especially when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess and you’re a degenerate,” he said. Momoa then joked about how to date out of your league.

“Give up! Don’t do it!” He laughed. “I was a nervous wreck. I really don’t have any tips. Be you. Try to be funny and make her laugh.”

Joy Yascone Elms is an astrologist and author of “The Power of Divine Timing: The Secret to Success in Every Endeavor Is Timing.”