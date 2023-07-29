Jax Taylor revealed that if he returned to reality TV, he'd be a very different person than what fans saw on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

If Jax Taylor returns with a new show like Vanderpump Rules he won’t be the same guy who ripped off his chunky sweater to fight a dude in a parking lot.

During a chat about wellness brand XYON Health, Taylor recently told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that marriage, fatherhood, and the pandemic changed him. He pointed out that leaving Vanderpump Rules was almost a gift because he and his wife Brittany Cartwright got re-acquainted without a camera following them.

He also said he’s chilled quite a bit and isn’t as reactive as he was on Vanderpump Rules. So what could fans expect if he returned to reality TV?

What could fans expect from Jax Taylor on a new show?

Lala Kent recently revealed that she, Taylor, Cartwright, and Kristen Doute were preparing to film a new show. While Taylor couldn’t share anything about production, he mused about the “what if” he returned.

“If I do come back to TV, I think I will look at things a lot differently,” he said. “I won’t really sweat the small stuff. I’ll pick and choose my battles. Having children really puts things in perspective. I don’t really give a s*** about anything anymore except for my wife and my child. I don’t care about anything as long as they’re happy and they’re healthy. That’s all I care about.”

“All the stuff I’ve done over the years means nothing to me,” he added. “I just don’t let things bother me as much as I used to. And like I said, kids are a blessing. He’s [son Cruz] the best thing that’s ever happened to me. And my wife’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. So as long as they’re happy and they’re healthy, that’s all I care about.”

Jax Taylor said the show changed who he was

Taylor needed a break from Vanderpump Rules. “Well, having kids does that and makes everything change,” Taylor said. “I really needed the break. And it was kind of like God telling me that I needed this break. And, I tried to, I don’t know, like, reinvent myself a little bit. Get back into my marriage, take better care of myself.”

“When you’re locked into a show like that for almost a decade of your life, you start to become somebody that you’re not,” he admitted. “Somebody that you don’t want to be. Somebody that you think the audience wants or your production team wants. You start to lose track of who you are as a person. And I did. I lost it. I lost it completely. And I was going through a spiral. I couldn’t get out of it.”

Jax and Brittany had never been together without cameras

Shortly after a low-rated season 8, Taylor and other original cast members left Vanderpump Rules. Almost simultaneously, the coronavirus (Covid-19) hit.

“Covid was awful for the whole world, but I really needed it. I needed Covid to happen. And obviously, it’s a terrible thing to say, but I needed that to just find myself again,” Taylor said. “And yeah, we were locked in our house, but I was locked in my house with my wife and I got to re-date again.”

“Because we’ve never been together off the show. You know, we’ve always been together on the show,” he said. “So it was nice just to be us and be together and kind of figure each other out again and get to know each other and not on a television show. No pressure, just us.”