Jax Taylor from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Believes Tom Sandoval Had ‘Another Relationship’ Behind Raquel Leviss’s Back

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has had a cloud hanging over it by the name of “Scandoval.” In the middle of the season airing, news broke that star Tom Sandoval was cheating on his longtime girlfriend, fellow Pump Rules star Ariana Madix, with another VPR co-star, Raquel Leviss. According to another figure on the show, Jax Taylor, Sandoval’s relationship with Leviss might not be the only relationship Sandoval was engaged in.

(l-r) Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor | Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were together for nearly a decade before news of Scandoval hit the media. Rumors first began to swirl that Sandoval was romantically involved with Raquel Leviss in late 2022. The news broke in March 2023.

The news came as a shock to much of the Vanderpump Rules cast, as Leviss was seemingly previously interested in co-star Tom Schwartz. One person who wasn’t totally surprised, however, was Jax Taylor. In fact, he believes that it was only one secret relationship Sandoval was involved in.

Jax Taylor believes Tom Sandoval cheated on Raquel Leviss too

In March 2023, Jax Taylor and his wife, fellow Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright, debuted their PodcastOne podcast, When Reality Hits. “[It’s about] family life, reality life… You know, kind of just going to be really raw with it, you know,” he told Extra of the podcast. “Like I said, talk about reality, talk about life in reality. It’s been 10 years on the show. Talk about everything that people want to know [and] all the questions that we always wanted to answer.”

Of course, they couldn’t have a podcast in the midst of all the drama without discussing Scandoval head-on.

“I completely understand, like 1000 percent, [why] Ariana is leaving Tom,” Cartwright said on the podcast. “What he did is just … unforgivable.”

“It was a whole relationship behind her back,” she added. “I don’t even know what I would do… I just feel for her so much.”

Taylor gave his analysis of the situation, conjecturing that Sandoval’s relationship with Leviss wasn’t the only one he was in. “I’m never really wrong about things, and I honestly think that there was probably another relationship going on even behind Raquel’s back. So I don’t think it was just her,” he said honestly.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 10 reunion had to be modified due to Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval

Because of the personal and legal drama surrounding season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, the reunion, which filmed in March 2023, had to filmed with two separate seating charts. According to Taylor, the reunion came close to becoming violent.

“There was security there. There was almost brawls,” he told Extra of the reunion. He added that he believed Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz came the closest to fighting. “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say… I have a feeling it’s the two boys… In fact, I know that because I talked to [Schwartz]… I talked to him right after it happened because I checked in with everybody.”

The pair also spoke about their new PodcastOne show “When Reality Hits.”

Jax was “very excited” about the first episode, which airs March 28, saying, “We got number one on the charts, which is a lot of pressure to live up to. I hope everyone bears with us because we’re gonna try the best we can… We’re new at this point.”

Brittany said she is “so happy” with all the buzz surrounding their podcast.