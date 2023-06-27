Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor is genuinely concerned about Tom Schwartz. During a FanRoom Live event, Taylor revealed that Schwartz definitely needs some time away from Tom Sandoval because Sandoval essentially “destroyed” Schwartz in the wake of Scandoval.

Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Jax Taylor | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I saw [Schwartz] on Father’s Day and I saw him the other day. He clearly said he is taking a break. And he said to me, too, he’s got to take a break mentally from Tom [Sandoval]. I mean, he’s destroyed that guy and that’s his business partner. If anything, he should have been loyal to him,” Taylor said.

Jax Taylor said Tom Schwartz’s problems extend far beyond Scandoval

Schwartz took a beating in the court of public opinion when the longtime affair was revealed between Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Schwartz was not only destroyed for knowing about the affair and not telling Sandoval’s girlfriend Ariana Madix, but Schwartz & Sandy’s the business he co-owns with Sandoval was also attacked.

In a way, Taylor thinks the scandal is the least of his worries. “He has a lot of personal problems going on with his family right now, a lot of personal issues that I’m not going to address. But I think he’s made a lot of it clear. He’s got his brother’s cancer, rehab, and all this other stuff, and his dad is in the hospital,” Taylor said.

“He’s got a lot of issues aside from the show. So then you had the show on top of that,” Taylor continued. “Then you had your best friend try to backstab you when you put your whole life savings into a bar. It’s just traumatic.”

“You spend all these years making money and saving up and stuff, and then you put money into something where your friend destroys it in 24 hours. It’s just it’s tough,” Taylor added. “And I feel for Tom. Like, I literally have to check in with him every day because I’m worried about his mental health.”

Jax Taylor said: ‘I definitely would have went off’ on Tom Sandoval

Taylor’s wife Brittany Cartwright, who also joined him at the event, said Schwartz knows he should have been more proactive when he learned of the affair.

“And Tom knows he’s messed up, too,” she shared. “He knows he’s got work to do to make things right. So I think that’s important. And I was glad that he admitted that and said he was going to take time away from Tom because it’s just been so much.”

Taylor wondered how the explosive season of Vanderpump Rules would have been different if he was still on the show.

“I get that question, ‘Were you glad that you weren’t on the season?’ I go, ‘Yes and no.’ Yes, because I don’t want to be part of any of that. But I mean, I would have went off. I know my mouth, so I know what I could do,” Taylor said. Adding, “I would have said some things probably that … I don’t know.”

