Does Jay Halstead Return in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Episode 200? Marina Squerciati Posts Clue

NBC’s Chicago P.D. episode 200 is here, and fans can’t wait to see what the network pulls off for this monumental moment. Earlier in the season, Jay Halstead actor Jesse Lee Soffer parted ways with the series as an actor, though he’ll be back to direct. Can fans expect to see him in the 200th episode of the series? Here’s what we think, plus what Kim Burgess actor Marina Squerciati posted.

Is Jay Halstead actor Jesse Lee Soffer back on ‘Chicago P.D.’ for episode 200?

Jesse Lee Soffer started as Jay Halstead on Chicago Fire, later becoming a main character in Chicago P.D. More recent seasons showed his intense marriage to Hailey Upton, and their marriage remains in the air since his departure in Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3.

As for why Soffer left, he said he had “no good answer” to share. “I’ve thought so hard about how to answer this question — and there’s no good answer,” he told Variety. “Except I was ready for more.”

“If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years,” Soffer added. “I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, ‘You know what? It’s time to take a risk.’ It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life.”

Soffer said he hasn’t shut the door on acting on Chicago P.D. completely. But as of now, it appears he has no plans for a reappearance, which means fans won’t see Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. episode 200.

Marina Squerciati posted a photo with the Jay Halstead actor

Kim Burgess actor Marina Squerciati may have given fans a false sense of hope in seeing Jesse Lee Soffer in Chicago P.D. episode 200. She posted a cast photo on Instagram showing herself, LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos, Amy Morton, and Soffer surrounding bottles of Don Julio.

“In celebration of the 200th episode, Don Julio designed this bottle of Don CPD (swipe to see it!) and we gifted the entire crew a bottle thanking them for their hard work, day in and day out.”

Fans noticed Soffer, of course, and they hoped to see him in the episode.

“Jesse should’ve been in the episode, not just BTS,” a fan commented on Squerciati’s post.

“I think Jay is back with the intelligence Unit,” another fan guessed.

“I’m obsessed with the fact that Jesse is still part of the team, just in a different capacity,” another fan wrote.

‘Chicago P.D.’ episode 200 will leave viewers ‘breathless,’ showrunner promises

While fans won’t see Jesse Lee Soffer in Chicago P.D. episode 200, they can still anticipate a wild ride for Kim Burgess. The Burgess-centric episode has her reckoning with past trauma. Showrunner Gwen Sigan said it will leave fans “breathless.”

“We really worked to up both the emotional portion of the story as well as ramping up the action so that viewers will feel breathless as they watch,” Sigan shared with Forbes.

Fans hoping to catch the episode of Chicago P.D. that Soffer directs will have to wait until March 22. The episode, titled “Deadlocked,” follows Hank Voight.

“It was easier than I thought it was gonna be, because we’re storytellers in this industry, and I love telling stories,” Soffer told Variety. “When I’d get a script that was a Halstead-centric story, I’d break that sucker down so much, calling the producers with suggestions. I’ve been doing that all along, so it was an easy shift.”

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

