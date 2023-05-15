Jen Shah From ‘RHOSLC’ Tried to Crash Taylor Armstrong’s Room at BravoCon – So She Shaded Her Over Prison Jumpsuit

Taylor Armstrong from The Real Housewives of Orange County said Jen Shah from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City tried to turn her hotel room at BravoCon into her personal crash pad.

Shah infamously insisted she was on the BravoCon guest list when others including producer Andy Cohen said she was uninvited after she pleaded guilty to fraud. During BravoCon, Tamra Judge from RHOC told reporters that Shah showed up unannounced at her room. She also asked Judge’s team for hair and makeup and proceeded to make herself at home.

Now Armstrong not only corroborated that assertion but added to the story. She revealed that Shah suddenly decided that she and her entourage would sleep in Armstrong’s room. So Armstrong found a way to drag Shah over her impending prison sentence.

Jen Shah from ‘RHOSLC’ tried to sleep in Taylor Armstrong’s room at BravoCon

Armstrong recounted the BravoCon experience to Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast.

Jen Shah | Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“The most bizarre thing that happened. I was in your room and we were sharing glam. And this woman walks in and just plops down in the makeup chair. It was my turn, and I didn’t know she was,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Who’s the b**** in the makeup chair that’s not supposed to be in our room with us?'”

“Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s Jen Shah from Salt Lake.’ And so one of the little friends in the room filled me in on the whole story,” she continued. “I’m a little behind and I’m like I don’t think she’s supposed to be here. Like, she wasn’t supposed to be at BravoCon.”

“She had an entourage. And so my room was next door to yours,” Armstrong said to Judge. “And the next thing I know, she’s in my room and she’s plotting out how she’s going to sleep in my room. She had no hotel room and she had like three guys with her.”

Taylor got shady with Jen Shah over her prison jumpsuit

Armstrong was stunned watching Shah and her entourage scout her room to determine who would sleep where. “They were like, ‘One of us can sleep on the banquette.’ And Jen’s like ‘I can sleep in your bed with you,'” Armstrong shared. “And I’m like, ‘I have no idea who you are. Why are you in my room?’ It was so bizarre.”

“And so then I was changing into a jumpsuit to wear over to BravoCon, and I was getting pissed because she wouldn’t get the hell out of my room with all of her friends,” Armstrong added. “And I just happened to say, ‘This jumpsuit looks a lot cuter on me than the one you’re about to be wearing.'”

Judge laughed and co-guest Shannon Beador said Armstrong is the perfect addition to RHOC. “I think what she needs to do with her new outfit is belt it,” Armstrong said, referring to Shah’s prison jumpsuit.

“I don’t think they have belts in jail,” Judge piped in. However, Armstrong said she noticed from press photographs that Shah had accessories in the yard. This included sunglasses, earrings, and perhaps her hair extensions. “I thought Teresa [Giudice] had to take her extensions out [when she went to prison],” Armstrong asserted.