Jenelle Evans and David Eason are headed for a divorce, and for the next six months they can't contact each other. A judge granted Evans an order of protection.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason faced off in court on May 16. While the former Teen Mom 2 couple have yet to file for divorce, they’ve been in front of a judge several times since they separated in February 2024. Their most recent faceoff resulted in a judge granting Evans a restraining order against Eason, but not before he admonished the MTV star. This is everything that happened during their court hearing.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were in court on May 16

Jenelle Evans and David Eason appeared in court on May 16 to discuss a restraining order request. Evans requested an order of protection against Eason. The order was finally granted. According to court records, Eason can not come in contact with Evans or go near the school her children attend. He must surrender his weapons. The order also prohibits Eason from talking about Evans on social media, which certainly will hamper his budding TikTok career. Eason has spent weeks talking about his ex on TikTok lives, raking in gifts as he did it. Without the ability to talk bout Evans, his TikTok popularity will surely plummet.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | MTV/YouTube

According to the U.S. Sun, Evans also requested protective orders for her children. The presiding judge did not grant orders of protection for Jace Evans or Kaiser Griffith. Neither child is related to Eason, and he has no parental claim to them. Eason already has an active no-contact order against him for Jace Evans. That order is not affected by Eason and Evans’ most recent court date. The judge didn’t weigh in on Ensley Eason.

A judge admonished Jenelle Evans during a recent court appearance

While Evans was granted the order of protection she wanted, the judge wasn’t exactly warm to her. According to the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, Eason’s behavior, including a flurry of text messages, was enough to warrant the protective order, but the judge still wasn’t amused by Evans’ antics.

According to the publication’s source, the presiding judge reminded Evans that they were not on TV, and he was looking to hear the facts and move on. In short, he was not interested in any theatrics, wanted to avoid embellishments, and hoped to make the hearing quick. Evans and Eason’s case was the last one heard that day.

How long does Jenelle Evans’ order of protection last?

While a judge did grant Evans a restraining order against Eason, it isn’t permanent. According to the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, the restraining order was granted for six months starting May 16.

Jenelle Evans | MTV/YouTube

If Evans wants to extend the order, she will have to return to court, but the judge is hopeful it won’t come to that. He is confident that Evans and Eason will be in a better place at that point and won’t need to extend the order. Six months would bring Evans and Eason to November 2024. Anything can happen in six months, but it is unlikely that the pair will have filed for divorce by that point. Some Teen Mom fans think the duo will be back together by that date.