Jenna Ortega Can Finally Be More Selective About the Movies and TV Shows She Does

Jenna Ortega is getting a lot of buzz lately due to her portrayal of the iconic Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, Wednesday. To say that the comedy-horror show is popular would be a gross understatement. In fact, Wednesday has become of the streamer’s most popular shows of all time. Thus, it’s a little hard to believe that, at one point, Ortega was on the fence about joining the cast. The 20-year-old had finally broken into movies, and she wasn’t sure she wanted to return to doing TV shows.

At what age did Jenna Ortega start acting?

Ortega may be young, but she has a meaty resume. At 9, she convinced her parents to let her act professionally. She began her career by doing commercials before nabbing smaller roles on TV shows like CSI: NY and Jane the Virgin. Eventually, she got on Disney’s radar and led the series Stuck in the Middle. Following her stint on the Disney Channel, she did more TV shows but also broke into the film world. Movies like Yes Day, Scream, and The Fallout began to dot the actor’s resume.

The actor can finally be more selective about the movies and TV shows she joins the cast of

Now, with the success of her most recent projects, Ortega can afford to be more particular about what she chooses to take on. This is a welcome treat for the actor who, for years, felt she had to say yes to any movie or TV show simply so she could keep working. In an interview with Who What Wear, Ortega got candid about the gratitude she feels for having more agency in her career.

“I also had no connection to the industry, so it was really random that I ended up here, honestly,” Ortega shared of her career. “I was taught that this industry is so finicky that you can be working, working, working, and then never work again. I had twice as fewer job opportunities as other girls my age, so I took what I could. I did that for a while, but I’ve finally come to a point where I can be more selective or more precise about jobs that I would like to do, which is really exciting for me.”

Ortega is gaining even more agency by producing

After working hard for over a decade, Ortega is just now getting to a place where she’s being offered TV shows and movies that truly move her. This seems to be motivating the You alum to really deepen her craft. And Ortega seems to be carving out even more agency for herself by becoming an executive producer. Currently, she is filming and serving as an EP for the movie Winter Spring Summer or Fall. Interestingly enough, her Wednesday co-star, Percy Hynes White, is starring in the film also. And it doesn’t seem like Ortega is taking anything for granted. She’s committed to doing her best with all the new roles she’s been cast in.

“Again, I’m a really fortunate girl right now,” Ortega explained. “I’m reading scripts that I genuinely like, and they ignite a passion in me. I want to expand my muscles as an actor, and I want to grow. I also want to focus on making my characters as different as possible, if I can. I don’t want any to resemble the other, and that’s something that’s been heavy on my mind.”