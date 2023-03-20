Jennifer Lawrence Desperately Wants to Play Bridget Jones; Why?

Jennifer Lawrence has quite had quite the career. At 32, the actor is an Oscar winner, has stunned in independent films, and has led a massive film franchise to global success. Lawrence has played everyone from a mutant to a Russian spy, and her resume continues to grow with each passing year. But there’s always been one role that Lawrence has had her eyes on. The performer revealed that she’d love to play Bridget Jones.

Jennifer Lawrence | Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Why does Jennifer Lawrence want to portray Bridget Jones?

Of course, Lawrence wanting to play Bridget Jones won’t be all that surprising for some people. After all, Hollywood seems to be firmly in the age of reboots. But, interestingly enough, The Hunger Games alum doesn’t seem to want to reimagine the iconic character. Instead, she wishes she’d originated the role in the first place. “I’ve always wanted to play Bridget Jones, I want that movie to not exist so I can do that,” Lawrence shared while speaking to Den of Geek. “I’ve always felt that way.”

But just what is it about the character of Bridget Jones that intrigues Lawrence? According to the Don’t Look Up star, it’s the sense of comfortability and familiarity that the character and the films breed. Apparently, the films serve as a bit of a pick-me-up for Lawrence. “I say that because that’s like, that’s that movie that you put on whenever you’re homesick – I know England’s not my home, but – like whenever you’re like ‘grrrr’ and you put on that movie that you never get sick of watching, that’s Bridget Jones for me so it’s very natural for me to be like, I want to be Bridget Jones!”

The actor doesn’t dream of playing specific roles

But what other roles Lawrence has in mind? It seems like she’s content to leave those up to chance. Apparently, the Kentucky native has never targeted specific parts. Instead, she’s trusted her own instincts about what she’s drawn to and compelled by. This is what she attributes to the sheer number of eclectic roles that she’s portrayed over the course of her career.

“I could never have seen any of my roles coming – I could have never predicted any of them, and it’s not something that I think about,” Lawrence explained. “I don’t daydream about myself playing this role or that role, which I think helps because then I’m open to a lot more scripts.”

How Lawrence decides what movies she wants to be in

But then, what are the criteria for piquing Lawrence’s interest in terms of a specific role? Aside from the character being Bridget Jones, Lawrence makes sure that she pays close attention to the story she’ll be helping tell. She also takes her potential collaborators under close consideration prior to accepting a role. “I just like good scripts, good stories, good directors,” she stated. It seems that Lawrence’s process has been working out well for her thus far. It’ll be interesting to see what she chooses to do next.