Jennifer Lawrence Once Wondered if She Was Taken Advantage of by Male Co-Stars in Kissing Scenes

Jennifer Lawrence has starred in a wide variety of movies in her career. Many of these films have required her to be intimate with a co-star in some form or fashion.

But the young actor began to question if some of her male co-stars had taken these intimate scenes a bit too far. Without Lawrence even realizing it at the time.

Jennifer Lawrence once ate tuna and garlic before her kissing scene in ‘The Hunger Games’

Lawrence has had a few unique and interesting experiences kissing other actors in movies. For The Hunger Games, for instance, her co-stars might not have had the best time making out with the star. Liam Hemsworth, who collaborated with Lawrence in the movie, initially didn’t have the best time making out with Lawrence.

“She’s one of my best friends, I love her. But, if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was so disgusting,” Hemsworth once said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Right before the scene, she’d be like, ‘Yeah, I ate tuna’ or ‘I had garlic, and I didn’t brush my teeth.’ And I’d be like, ‘Fantastic, I can’t wait to get in there and taste it!'”

Lawrence corroborated Hemsworth’s claims on The Graham Norton Show (via Yahoo). But when it came to kissing her co-star Christian Bale in American Hustle, she made sure not to repeat the experience.

“When I had to kiss Josh [Hutcherson] and Liam in The Hunger Games, I was like, ‘Who cares?’ and I’d eat mustard and tuna,” she joked. “And then I did American Hustle with Christian Bale and I was like, ‘Oh damn,’ and I was really clean and ate lots and lots of mints.”

Jennifer Lawrence wondered if most of her male co-stars have been taking advantage of her during kissing scenes

Lawrence once shared that she may have been pranked by a few male co-stars she’s been intimate with without knowing it. The actor has never had that much of an issue engaging in intense kissing scenes with her partners. Especially when it comes to the authenticity in filmmaking.

“It should be all real,” Lawrence once said in an interview with Glamour (via Contact Music).

However, she learned that many male actors use their tongues during kissing scenes, but not always for the sake of authenticity. Sometimes her male co-stars just wanted to see what kind of response they’d get by going a bit too far. This made the Oscar-winner second-guess the intentions of many of the actors she’s kissed.

“God, am I wrong? There I am thinking, ‘This is just the way it is’, and maybe all these men have been taking advantage of me,” she joked.

Why Jennifer Lawrence trusts Bradley Cooper with romantic scenes

One co-star Lawrence is familiar kissing during movies is Bradley Cooper. Cooper and Lawrence have worked together in films like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. In Silver Linings Playbook especially, she played a character romantically involved with Cooper’s. Lawrence developed a level of trust during their time together that took any potential edge off the idea of kissing Cooper.

“He’s respectful not gross,” she said. “Not one of those Hollywood guys who is like, ‘Oh, I can sleep with anybody I want.’ That helps. It means that when it comes to the romantic stuff, you don’t freak out.”