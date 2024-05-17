A look into Ben Affleck's and Jennifer Lopez's history with prenuptial agreements, and if it's affected their current marriage.

Jennifer Lopez‘s love story with Ben Affleck may already be facing familiar challenges. Speculation has been stirring all over the internet that the two may not be on good terms, and some believe that a separation is a matter of time. If a divorce does happen, did Lopez and Affleck lock up their individual finances?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s approach to prenups between the 2000s and now

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

It seems Lopez and Affleck both might’ve abandoned the idea of signing a prenup this time around. According to Ok!, the pair wedded in Las Vegas without tying up their assets. It could’ve been a costly decision for Lopez, who’s worth considerably more than Affleck. Lopez has a current net worth of $400 million, and Affleck’s is $150 million. But according to a source, Lopez’s love for Affleck was so unconditional at the time that she didn’t see a prenup as necessary.

Rumor has it that this wasn’t the case in the first phase of their relationship. When Affleck and Lopez first came together, a prenup was allegedly on the table. It was claimed that their original prenup not only protected their assets, but protected the relationship from infidelity. The contract stated that Lopez and Affleck were able to keep both of their money except if Affleck cheated. If he stepped out, it would effectively nullify their prenup, putting Affleck’s fortune at risk. But the two never made it to the altar, so the alleged prenup never had to take effect.

Why Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Ben Affleck may be coming to an end

Fans have been picking up clues to piece together the state of Lopez’s and Affleck’s current relationship. Lopez caught attention when she arrived at the Met Gala without Affleck by her side. There have been reports that Affleck has also already moved out of their house, fueling even more divorce rumors.

According to a source from In Touch, their impending split might be due to nothing more than incompatibility.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider said. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

It was noted that there were a few habits both Lopez and Affleck had to adjust to when it came to their different lifestyles.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn to compromise,” Affleck said.

Lopez knew Affleck was uncomfortable with her social media presence, but he didn’t want to interfere with her passion.

“Ben would never try to stifle [Jennifer]’s dreams or tell her she can’t do something that advances her career, even though she can be quite controlling of him,” the source claimed.

Of course, there might’ve been much larger issues at play that might’ve jeopardized their relationship. And although they’ve both matured, it’s possible they couldn’t resolve the differences they had that ended their relationship the first time.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been reportedly trying to save their relationship not too long after their marriage

This isn’t the first time In Touch speculated about Affleck’s and Lopez’s marital problems. There have been rumors circulating as early as the beginning of the year that the pair hit a rough patch. Affleck and Lopez were allegedly caught arguing a few times, with Affleck losing his temper with the Hustlers star. It was alleged these arguments were becoming more and more common in the relationship.

“The first time they were together, their relationship couldn’t handle the pressures of the spotlight, and those same issues are starting to get to them again,” a source claimed.

Still, the two were determined to make it work. Especially since it was stated a divorce might’ve been a nightmare for Lopez.

Neither are entirely new to the divorce process, although Lopez has a bit more experience than Affleck. Affleck’s only divorce was with Jennifer Garner, which became official in 2018. Lopez has divorced three times, with her last divorce being from Marc Anthony. She had her longest marriage with Anthony, which lasted from 2004 to 2014.