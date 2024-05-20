Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated a quick wedding ceremony a couple of years ago. Although the wedding seemed like everything she wanted, there was one rumor regarding her wedding dress she wished was true.

Jennifer Lopez had a lot of wedding dresses to choose from for her Ben Affleck wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Lopez excited many fans earlier this year when she gave a little insight into her marriage with Affleck. They officially wedded in Las Vegas, before celebrating their marriage at a much larger scenario. Lopez and Affleck once toyed with the idea of getting married at the actor’s estate in Georgia. But they both decided against it because of the press coverage they’d receive. Up until their actual wedding, Lopez started to doubt they’d exchange their vows at all.

“Twenty years ago, we were supposed to get married, and it kind of all fell apart back then,” she said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And this time, I absolutely had a little PTSD. I was like, ‘Is this happening? Is this really happening?’ And we were so happy, and of course, it was happening, but I just felt the wedding was so stressful.”

Eventually, the pair decided to stop with the elaborate plans and marry on a whim.

“We hung up the phone and I was like, ‘This is crazy. What are we doing?'” Lopez said. “Ben just says, ‘F*** it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'”

Upon their marriage, Lopez had a few wedding dresses to choose from. Fans speculated that she might’ve worn the same dress she sported in the movie Jersey Girl. But Lopez was quick to debunk the rumor.

“No, that’s not true,” Lopez told Variety. “I wish it was. I wish I did have that dress. I don’t have that dress. No, this was a different dress that I had.”

Lopez also had other movie dresses at her disposal to choose from. But eventually, she decided to go for the traditional approach.

“Believe it or not, I was doing so much press for Marry Me or Shotgun Wedding or one of those, so I had all these wedding dresses in my house. And when we, at the spur of the moment, decided to get married that day, I just had a dress,” she said. “It’s not from a movie. I never wore it in a movie.”

Jennifer Lopez explained what’s different about her relationship with Ben Affleck now

Lopez and Affleck famously dated decades ago, but their relationship back then was slightly different than the relationship they have now. Back in the 2000s, the pair got together when tabloid journalism was at its peak. This made them the center of a lot of press and gossip, most of it being the negative kind.

The couple didn’t have to face the same kind of scrutiny in the second phase of their relationship. They were also much older this time around, having had longterm relationships, and the responsibilities of parenthood. Lopez believed these experiences might’ve made them even more compatible than they were before.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us,” Lopez told People about their goals.

Lopez further noted that they had more gratitude for their relationship the second time around.

“It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. … There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice,” Lopez said. “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”