‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Said Production Joked That Kim Kardashian Was Hosting

Jeopardy! is as famous for its hosts as its game show format. Alex Trebek is best known as the host of the game show. Trebek hosted the show from 1984 until his death in November 2020, his final episode aired in January 2021. After Trebek’s death, the producers underwent a search for a new host before choosing former contestant Ken Jennings.

Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings I Ben Hider/Getty Images

Ken Jennings is the new co-host of ‘Jeopardy!’

After Trebek’s death, Jeopardy! producers began searching for their next host. The audition process consisted of celebrity guest hosts including LeVar Burton, Katie Couric, and Aaron Rodgers. But it was former contestant Ken Jennings and actor Mayim Bialik who won the honors.

Jennings rose to fame with his 74-game winning streak, which ran from June 2004 to November 2004. After his historic streak, Jennings became a media sensation and returned for the Tournament of Champions games. Now, it’s his turn to give clues instead of answering them.

While Jennings had big shoes to fill, he’s doing a great job in his new role as host.



Six masters, but only one will win it all!



Don't miss the #JeopardyMasters primetime event, hosted by the G.O.A.T. himself, starting May 8 on @ABCNetwork. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/tk76Cd5OWW — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 4, 2023

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Stephen Webb was told Kim Kardashian was hosting

These days Jeopardy! contestants are accustomed to Jennings as host. However, during a recent taping, a contestant was told there’d be a different host. Stephen Webb, who had an impressive eight-game winning streak in March 2023, opened up about his experience on the show.



According to TV Insider, Webb revealed during a Reddit Q&A that the producers joked a famous reality star was filling in as host. “Before the taping started, they joked that the host was Kim Kardashian, not it’s Ken Jennings, so we knew in the morning who was taping that day,” Webb explained.

Ken Jennings has Stephen Webb’s approval

While Kardashian hosting Jeopardy! would have been exciting, Webb was excited to have Jennings as host. The Colorado data scientist revealed why Jennings if fit for the role. ” really liked Ken as a host. A lot of playing Jeopardy is about flow, and Ken is like a good referee crew in a football game,” Webb explained.

Do we have another ToCer in our midst?



Find out if Stephen earns his place TONIGHT on #Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/Z8vXHj6C0n — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 13, 2023

“The format could lend itself to grinding everything to a crawl while you wait ont he referee, but Ken moves at a very steady, even clip, which makes it easier to get the buzzer timing down I would imagine.”

Webb had some nerves as his winning streak continued, but Jennings was helpful. “He understands what standing up there is like, at one point he told us about the ‘Jeopardy fugue’ you get nto when you’re playing, which is very real. He was very nice after the run was over, but we didnt talk a whole lot.”

Webb will see Jennings again when he returns for the show’s Tournament of Champions later this year.