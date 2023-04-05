‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ Update: Deena Cortese Is ‘Pretty Sure’ the Reboot Isn’t Happening

Reality TV fans thought they would have seen episodes of the planned Jersey Shore spinoff Jersey Shore 2.0 by now. An announcement regarding the reboot came almost a year ago, but Jersey Shore 2.0 still hasn’t come out. Now, we have more clarity around the show thanks to original cast member Deena Cortese, who shared an update regarding the spinoff series. Here’s what she had to say about Jersey Shore 2.0 not happening.

Deena Cortese | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

MTV announced a ‘Jersey Shore’ spinoff in 2022

In May 2022, Deadline reported on MTV’s plans for a Jersey Shore spinoff titled Jersey Shore 2.0. “It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts,” the logline read. The show planned to introduce reality TV fans to a new kind of cast — one with “plumped pouts” and “spray tans” instead of the typical Jersey Shore guidos and guidettes.

‘Jersey Shore’ & ‘Teen Mom’ Followups AT MTV, Andy Samberg Animated Show At Comedy Central Among Series Greenlights For MTV Entertainment Studios https://t.co/k5cHpxcff3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 18, 2022

Almost immediately, the cast of the original Jersey Shore expressed their disapproval of the spinoff. Collectively, they announced they weren’t in support of MTV’s plans. “We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family, and continue to open our lives for the world,” their statement read. “So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work, and authenticity to gain viewers.”

Still, production seemed to be moving forward. After some difficulty securing a filming location, 495 Productions landed in Atlantic City, New Jersey, after being denied permits to film in Lavallette, Berkeley, Toms River, and Brick Township.

Deena Cortese is ‘pretty sure’ the ‘Jersey Shore’ reboot isn’t happening

As a guest on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Deena briefly addressed the Jersey Shore spinoff. “I’m pretty sure that’s not happening anymore,” she admitted to host David Yontef. “So I’m not — I don’t really have anything to say about that much.”

MTV ‘paused production’ on ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ and hasn’t shared any updates since

Previously, Deena’s co-star Angelina Pivarnick spoke out about Jersey Shore 2.0 being “canceled.” When TMZ, reported about production being “paused,” Angelina tweeted: “Paused = Canceled.”

Sources told TMZ “one of the only explanations to pull the plug so suddenly would be an issue with the cast, either they just don’t vibe, or there was a behavioral issue.” At the time, paparazzi cameras captured photos of the lighting, cameras, and other equipment installed getting removed from the Atlantic City beach house.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet contacted MTV for further comment when this news surfaced. They informed us production had been paused, but offered no further information.

At this point, it’s unlikely Jersey Shore 2.0 will ever happen, especially with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s return to reality TV. Sam will join the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in the second half of season 6.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the future of Jersey Shore 2.0 (if there is one), plus news about Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and the cast. Watch new episodes of JSFV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.