‘Jersey Shore’ Cast and Fans Had the Best Reactions to Sammi ‘Sweetheart’s Return

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is officially coming back to Jersey Shore. “The sweetest b**** you’ll ever meet” will appear in the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6, which is filming at publication. It’s been more than 10 years since Sammi has been on television and many Jersey Shore fans can’t wait to see her again on Thursday nights. Here are some of the best reactions to Sammi coming back to Jersey Shore.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ returns to reality TV | ‘Jersey Shore’/Twitter

Sammi’ Sweetheart’ returning to ‘Jersey Shore’ was announced on March 11

The Jersey Shore social media account nearly broke the internet on Saturday, March 11, when it shared a picture of Sammi “Sweetheart” sitting for an interview. Initially, fans weren’t sure if Sammi was back for some kind of special or multiple episodes of JSFV.

According to images that surfaced later in the weekend, Sammi was filming at the Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania, with the rest of the cast. Whether she’ll be part of more vacations in the second half of season 6 is unclear, but fans can at least expect a surprise reunion between Sammi and the cast and a trip to a ski resort.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ coming back delighted ‘Jersey Shore’ fans

Shortly after the news about Sammi’s return broke, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement. “It’s time to put some respect on Sammi Sweetheart’s NAME!” tweeted one fan. “Gave us soap opera reality TV realness for YEARS and was an essential part of the recipe that made #JerseyShore work. So ready for her return.”

It’s time to put some respect on Sammi Sweetheart’s NAME! Gave us soap opera reality TV realness for YEARS and was an essential part of the recipe that made #JerseyShore work



So ready for her return ?pic.twitter.com/pO0doB4d2T — Jared Alexander (@heyyitsjared) March 12, 2023

“Good for her!” said another fan on Reddit. “She deserves the second chance others got. Maybe we’ll see a totally different person then we seen before.”

Sammi’s return is enough for some longtime fans of the original series to get them watching again. Others think her return means no more Ronnie on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which fans have been petitioning for some time.

The cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ celebrated Sammi’s return, too

On March 11, the official Jersey Shore Twitter account shared a photo of Sammi in front of a green screen. “She’s still the sweetest b**** you’ll ever meet,” the account captioned the photo. Then, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast retweeted the image, some of them adding their flair to the posts.

Back Like She Never Left #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/wz7pQNaVkr — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) March 12, 2023

“Yes this photo is from TODAY,” Vinny tweeted.

“Back like she never left,” Pauly DelVecchio said.

“Gym, Tan, Sam’s back!” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino tweeted — yes, this catchphrase is already on a t-shirt and available for sale.

“Babes back,” Angelina Pivarnick wrote in her post.

“She’s back,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley tweeted. Deena Cortese wrote the same, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi retweeted the image using the hashtag #JSFamilyVacation.

When does Sammi return to ‘Jersey Shore’

There’s no official air date for the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6. However, since Sammi was filming with the cast in March 2023, new episodes of JSFV could be filmed, edited, and ready to air by May or June.

Based on the show’s past filming schedule and air dates, an early summer premiere isn’t entirely off the table for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6B. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates.