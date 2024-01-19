The cast of the MTV series spilled details of the best pranks and Sunday dinners they've had as cast members.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast walked down memory lane to reflect on some of their favorite filming moments. Some are more recent, while others are from almost a decade ago. Here’s what they had to say.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast recalls their favorite Sunday dinners

Sunday dinner is a staple of Jersey Shore and its reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. No matter what the issue between castmates, they gather around the table to share a meal and hash out their differences.

The series posted a series of moments featuring cast members Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni Farley, Paul DelVecchio, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Sammi Giancola. They had the cast weigh in on several iconic moments.

First was their favorite Sunday dinner. All the cast members agreed that sometimes, the week-ending meal is less relaxing than they would hope.

Pivarnick admitted that her favorite Sunday dinner was when she and Guadagnino fought. She says the banter between them is “so funny.”

Farley recalled when Pivarnick rejoined the group for their first Sunday dinner at the Seaside Heights, New Jersey house. “When we went back to Seaside the first time, a massive food fight broke out. There was a fire extinguisher and ketchup.”

“I mean, there was always a lot of fights and drama. But I did love our food fights. Even though we started off crazy and hating each other, at the end, we were all laughing, and it was fun,” Polizzi stated.

In the end, despite their differences, the cast worked together to make the weekly meal memorable. Sorrentino said his most memorable Sunday dinner was “one of our first. Vinny was making the salad, and Pauly was setting the table. I was making the sausage and peppers.”

The best ‘Jersey Shore’ prank of all time divided the cast

Pranks were a favorite way for the cast to beat boredom and blow off steam. They also used them to retaliate against another cast member who wronged them.

They are legendary in Jersey Shore lore. But ranking the best prank of all time keeps the cast divided per a new video shared with Facebook.

Jenni Farley recalled, “The cheese under Mike’s bed.” Sammi Giancola agreed, “We put cheese all under Mike’s bed, and he brought home a girl and thought that she smelled like cheese.

Mike Sorrentino believes it was the time he sent Nicole Polizzi and Deena Cortese to Times Square in New York City. They thought they were going to Jenkinsons in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.

But Polizzi has to credit Paul DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino for their inside/out prank. “The inside-out prank was pretty cool. We went camping and wanted to relax in our beds but couldn’t because all the furniture was outside.”

Finally, Angelina Pivarnick admitted that DelVecchio pranked everyone by bringing her back to the show. She joked, “I just have to say I am the prank that just keeps on giving.”

Fans weighed in on the fun video clips

Jersey Shore fans also reminisced about the fun walk down memory lane. They shared their thoughts regarding their love for their show.

“Nothing better than old school Jersey Shore,” wrote one follower. A second noted, “So much drama but hilarious it was. Omg, loved it.”

A third fan claimed, “The grated cheese episode, though LOL.” Finally, a fourth fan wrote, “I liked the bedroom exchange prank.”

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation begins Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 on MTV.