‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: Vinny Is Headed for Hollywood [Video]

Vinny Guadagnino competed in season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. Now, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are getting an insider look at Vinny’s journey in the competition. In the Mar. 2 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the reality TV star practices with his pro dance partner and finds out two of his castmates want to come to see him perform. Watch an exclusive sneak peek ahead of the episode, which airs tonight, Mar. 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Vinny goes to Hollywood in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ sneak peek

In this week’s episode of JSFV, Vinny is in Hollywood preparing for Dancing with the Stars Season 31. Working with his professional ballroom dance partner Koko Iwasaki, Vinny works on mastering his moves but is interrupted by a call from Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Pauly DelVecchio.

“I gotta make this snappy because this one over here has me on a strict time limit,” Vinny tells his co-stars. Mike and Pauly want to come to see him perform, to which Vinny replies: “I’d rather you not; I’m just trying to focus …”

Perplexed about Vinny’s lack of desire for his friends to come to support him, Koko pokes fun at the Jersey Shore star. “He can be fully nude in front of an audience and then he gets nervous for you guys to watch him,” she says, referencing his work with Chippendales. See more in this exclusive clip of the episode:

How far did Vinny get in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31?

Vinny made it to week nine of the season 31 competition. After performing a Tango to Haddaway’s “What Is Love?” and a Samba relay to “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” by En Vogue, Vinny was eliminated along with The D’Amelio Show star Heidi D’Amelio.

Heidi was the first to go that night, which put Vinny and actor/model Trevor Donovan in the bottom two. All four judges decided to save Trevor and his partner Emma Slater, sending Vinny and Koko Iwasaki home.

From the beginning, Vinny had a hard time impressing the DWTS judges. Here’s what Guadagnino’s scores looked like throughout the season:

Week 1 — 17/40

Week 2 — 27/40

Week 3 — 23/40

Week 4 — 29/40

Week 5 — 60/80

Week 6 — 36/50

Week 7 — 63/80

Week 8 — 29/40

Regardless, Vinny won the hearts of Jersey Shore fans, who voted for him week after week.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star Vinny Guadagnino still set a record on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Vinny’s Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino competed previously on Dancing with the Stars. Mike was the first Jersey Shore star on the show. He competed in season 11 with pro Karina Smirnoff. They only made it until week 4 of the competition. Later in season 17, “Snooki” competed with Sasha Farber and made it to week 7.

Find out what else happens in this week’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Tune in to MTV at 8 p.m. ET.