Returning 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Sammi Giancola has been in her share of memorable fights captured by MTV's cameras.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans anticipate Sammi Giancola’s return to the series for season 7 after an 11-year absence. The series, which has run on MTV for the better part of 14 years, announced Giancola’s surprising return with an explosive teaser trailer for the new season. This clip aired in May 2023 and piggybacked on years of fights between the reality star and her co-stars, three of which culminated in memorable moments fans won’t soon forget.

Sammi Giancola in 2017 at the premiere of ‘Fire Island’ | CJ Rivera/FilmMagic

Sammi Giancola danced with other guys at a club, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro smashed her glasses and belongings

During season 3, the toxic relationship between Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appeared to come to a head. One particularly heated episode depicted Magro destroying Giancola’s belongings and smashing her glasses.

After coming home from a club, where she danced suggestively with another guy within Magro’s view, Giancola found her belongings turned upside down. Magro also smashed her glasses.

He told Giancola, “You f**ing disrespected me in front of my face.” Ronnie replied, “You can dance with a guy in front of me? I was crushed and destroyed. Did I dance with a girl?”

Giancola responded, “I am leaving this house. It’s not healthy. I think the best thing for me to do is go home and be done with the whole thing.”

A despondent Magro couldn’t believe that Giancola left. He said in a confessional that he “missed and loved” her and regretted all his negative actions.

Sammi Giancola vs. Jenni Farley and the note

After weeks of tense moments between Jenni Farley and Sammi Giancola, the women went head-to-head in an epic physical battle in season 2. In Miami, Nicole Polizzi and Farley wrote a note that detailed Giancola’s boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, cheated on her.

Since that moment, Giancola and Farley avoided each other. But one evening, after a night out at the club, their anger toward one another reared its ugly head.

In this classic season 2 fight, Giancola told Farley, “I don’t like you; you don’t like me.” Farley responded, “Why? Because I came to you like a woman and told you about your man?”

Farley continued, “For someone that begged all the girls in the house, if you know something, tell me. How about I punch you in the face right now?”

As their roommates watched, the women began punching and pulling one another’s hair. Ultimately Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, and Polizzi stepped in and tried to tear them apart.

For talking to Jenni Farley, Sammi Giancola punches Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in the face

The scene which culminated in a punch to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s face, began innocently. In season 3, Mike Sorrentino entered Giancola’s room, where she was in bed, and asked if Magro had kept any condoms in his drawer.

While he fished around the nightstand table, Giancola asked him where Magro was. Sorrentino innocently replied that he was talking to Jenni Farley, who Giancola famously fought in season 2 in Miami.

That news led Giancola to jump out of bed to confront Magro. Outside on the shore house deck, Farley and Magro talked.

Giancola looked down from an upstairs balcony at Magro, asking him what he was doing. He responded, “Talking.”

“About what?” Sammi questioned. “Everything,” he answered as Farley re-entered the house.

“Are you friends with her? Let me know now,” she shouted down one level to Magro, who kept his head down. He responded, “If that’s what you want to take it as.”

“You’re playing me out right now; that’s not cool,” Giancola shouted. “Are you friends with her or not?”

“Whatever you want,” Magro responded.

Giancola ran downstairs and confronted Magro, repeating her question repeatedly. “I don’t want to talk to you,” he said. His answer led Giancola to punch Magro in the face.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debut beginning Aug. 3, 2023. These installments return to MTV and the series’ longstanding Thursday night time slot at 8 p.m. EST.