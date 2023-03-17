‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Episode 8 Recap: ‘Dancing with the Chooch’

Vinny Guadganino’s Dancing with the Stars journey begins in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 8. While Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Pauly DelVecchio hide out in Hollywood to support Vinny, Angelina Pivarnick is back on the east coast spilling the tea about her new man Vinny Tortorella, who appears in “Dancing with the Chooch.” Plus, Mike starts a Twitter beef with Angelina and shares proof she’s not as innocent as she tries to seem.

Koko Iwasaki and Vinny Guadagnino | ABC/Eric McCandless

Vinny has a rough start with the judges on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

After weeks of preparation, Vinny finally takes on his first ballroom dance during the DWTS Season 31 premiere. Meanwhile, Mike and Pauly tune in to the premiere back at Vinny’s apartment, hoping to go out and celebrate with him after the show. But when Vinny gets some dismally low scores from the DWTS judges, Mike and Pauly decide it’s best to sneak off into the sunset.

We said goodbye to @VINNYGUADAGNINO and @koko_iwasaki on Monday. Vinny, so happy you're in the #DWTS family for life now! pic.twitter.com/fbk64jaYSp — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 9, 2022

Despite his low scores in week 1, Vinny remains in the season 31 competition for several more weeks. At least long enough to invite Pauly, Mike, and his black and gold Versace shirt valued at $1,825 back to Los Angeles to see Dancing with the Stars live. Vinny made it to ’90s Night during season 31, which is further along in the competition than his Jersey Shore co-stars who competed on the show.

Mike starts a Twitter war with Angelina

When this episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was filming, the episode where Angelina throws wine at Nikki Hall was airing. At the time, Mike had a lot to say about the situation in since-deleted tweets.

“Mike took it upon himself to insert himself … [and tweet] bad stuff about me,” Angelina tells Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in episode 8. “Her go-to move is destruction,” Mike said in one tweet. “Hope you get help for your violent behavior,” he said in another with the search results about how throwing water on someone can be an assault crime.

“Calling me a felon, saying I should have gotten arrested?” Angelina continues. “Are you f***ing kidding me?”

I don’t know about u guys but @ItsTheSituation the old mike is coming out of his body more and more each day. It makes me have dejavu alittle. Jesus here we go. #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 15, 2022

Later in the episode, Jenni has a conversation with Mike about the tweets. “It takes a felon to know a felony,” Mike explains. “Technically, I just spit out facts …”

More than that, Mike says the Twitter fight was Angelina’s idea. “Angelina hit me up and said ‘let’s tweet crazy’ because Angelina loves to fight with people,” he tells the cameras. Mike shows the screenshot receipts of his conversation with Angelina to Jenni, which he kept because he knew “she was going to betray” him.

According to Mike and Angelina’s conversation, an agreement was in place. “If I say anything you don’t like, just text me and I’ll delete,” his message to her says. Angelina allegedly replied “No lol. I’m not the other girls, I can deal …” which upsets Jenni. She doesn’t confront Angelina in episode 8, but fans can bet this staged Twitter fight will come up in New Orleans.

Vinny Tortorella moves in with Angelina in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Episode 8

Angelina’s new boyfriend, who the MTV series dubs “Vinny 2.0,” makes his first appearance in “Dancing with the Chooch.” He brings her a suitcase and wine as she’s packing for the New Orleans trip where he allegedly proposes. Her last time there was for her bachelorette party before she married Chris Larangeira in November 2019.

“Things have been heating up between me and Vinny,” Angelina tells the cameras. “He moved in with me.”

News of Angelina’s relationship with Vinny first broke in February 2023. Fans can expect to see more of him in forthcoming episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.