‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Episode 9 Recap: ‘What a Waste of Cake’

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation makes it to New Orleans in season 6, episode 9 — well, most of the cast. Plus, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro pops up to give an update on his current living situation. Here’s how it all played out in “What a Waste of Cake.”

Vinny Guadagnino’s run on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ends

Vinny Guadagnino wasn’t the first Jersey Shore celebrity to compete on Dancing with the Stars, but he does hold the record for the longest lasting Jersey Shore star in the competition. He and Koko Iwasaki were eliminated during week 9 of season 31, just in time for him to head to New Orleans and not have to practice two dances in the room Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Pauly DelVecchio outfitted to serve as his dance studio.

‘Jersey Shore’ New Orleans trip kicks off in season 6 episode 9

The long-awaited trip to New Orleans where Angelina allegedly gets engaged to “Vinny 2.0” is finally here. She’s the first to arrive in NOLA, followed by Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who bring their families along for this trip. Mike and his wife Lauren, who is pregnant with their daughter Mia Bella, are also on the trip. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was also supposed to be there day one, but in true “Snooki” fashion, she missed her flight.

Mike and Angelina discuss their Twitter feud agreement and it’s fairly tame

In JSFV Season 6 Episode 8, Mike reveals the agreement he had with Angelina to “tweet like crazy.” At first, it seemed like those tweets were supposed to be about the episode where Angelina throws wine at Nikki Hall. But according to Angelina, she wanted to “tweet like crazy” about Jersey Shore 2.0, the spinoff that never was.

During their car ride to dinner in episode 9, Angelina and Mike discuss the Twitter feud. “There was probably a miscommunication about the arrangement that we had,” Mike tells Angelina. Once they arrive at the restaurant, the tweets seem to be behind Mike and Angelina — at least for now.

Ronnie appears in ‘What a Waste of Cake’

For the first time since season 5, Ronnie shows up in the March 23 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “I think I feel like I needed a change of scenery and a change of pace in my life,” he tells the cameras.

Ronnie meets with his real estate agent, who is helping him list his Los Angeles home. He plans to move to Miami to start his sneaker business Sneaker Clinic. “It’s gonna be a sneaker store called Sneaker Clinic,” he explains. “It’s just something I’ve always been into and it’s a passion of mine.” Ronnie also shares an update regarding his sobriety and raising his five-year-old daughter Ariana.

Season 6 Episode 9 introduces a new cast member

After drinking all day, Angelina struggles to find her hotel room at the end of the night. In all fairness, every Jersey Shore cast member struggled with this hotel’s winding corridors. In need of a bathroom, Angelina decides to use the hotel pool instead, where we meet the delightful Tyrus.

A security guard at the hotel, Angelina is flabbergasted by Tyrus’s gentleman-like qualities. After extracting her from the pool, Tyrus walks Angelina back to her room. For someone who is used to being called an “a******” by her roommates, Angelina is shocked when Tyrus calls her “ma’am.”

Once she’s safely back in her room, Tyrus sits down for a confessional video. “I’m tired now,” he says. “Tired as hell.” Like Angelina, we’re obsessed with this security guard and hope he reappears once “Snooki” rolls into town.

