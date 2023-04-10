‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion: Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Spotted Filming Season 6

News that Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola rejoined the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast for season 6 shocked viewers of the long-running MTV series. However, even more, surprising is that her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was spotted at the same Florida resort where Giancola and the series’ cast are filming. Here are all the details.

Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, in a scene still from an early season of ‘Jersey Shore,’ were spotted at the same Florida resort where the series is filming season 6 | MTV

Sammi Giancola rejoined her former ‘Jersey Shore’ castmates, including Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, for season 6

At the close of season 6 of the original Jersey Shore series, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her castmates bid goodbye to a historical run on MTV, becoming one of the network’s most popular reality shows. After a whirlwind of life in the public eye, the fist-pumping group appeared to have run its television course.

Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, and Pauly DelVecchio each found ways to piggyback on their reality tv success. Giancola opened an online business that segued into a brick-and-mortar store in Ocean City, NJ.

Along with brand partnerships, Giancola settled into life away from MTV’s cameras. She also ended her long-running tempestuous relationship with Ortiz-Magro.

Ortiz-Magro stepped back from filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in March 2021 to focus on his mental health. He shared a post on Instagram Stories claiming he would “seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long.” Subsequently, he has since appeared in the series only a couple of times.

Ending years of fan speculation, Giancola revealed her return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation via Instagram on Mar. 12. Her caption read, “Okay, I can finally say… I’m backkk!”

Therefore, fans were shocked when it appeared the couple, whose tumultuous relationship dominated the series storylines for six seasons, was spotted filming at the same Florida resort. Here’s what we know so far.

‘Jersey Shore’ cast filming in Florida, including Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Sammi Giancola, and Deena Cortese in 2012 promoting ‘Jersey Shore’ | Donna Svennevik/Disney-Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

According to a post shared by TMZ, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was spotted at Margaritaville Resort in Orlando on Apr. 7. The resort is where the newest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is filming.

Ortiz-Magro’s on-set presence is surprising. He was reportedly one reason why Giancola did not return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when the show rebooted in 2018. Reportedly, the two have steered clear of one another since their breakup.

TMZ reported it was unclear if Giancola and Ortiz-Magro would shoot scenes face-to-face. They also revealed that Giancola’s boyfriend, Justin May, had joined her on the trip.

Also appearing this season is Angelina Pivarnick, who was a castmate during the first two seasons of the original series. She has been featured throughout each season of the MTV reboot.

When will the second half of season 6 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ air?

The cast is currently filming the latest installment of the MTV series. Filming is rolling, which means it is ongoing around the lives of the show’s core cast.

Typically, each of Jersey Shore’s seasons air in two parts. The first half airs in the winter. The second, in early summer.

Therefore, Sammi’s return will likely air in the second half of season 6. The season may debut in late spring or early summer 2023. However, the premiere date has not yet been announced by MTV.