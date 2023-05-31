Jill and Derick Dillard to Release Tell-All Book in 2024

In January 2023, Jinger Vuolo published a memoir about her journey out of the Institute of Basic Life Principles. More about theology than a true memoir, Duggar family followers were disappointed in the lack of information Jinger offered about her famous family. Jinger’s book, Becoming Free Indeed, might not have scratched family followers’ itch for more details about the infamous Duggar family, but a couple of other projects might. Amazon Studios is set to release a bombshell docuseries about the family, and now a new book is in the works. Jill Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, are due to release a book in January 2024, and its Amazon listing promises to delve deeply into the Duggars’ inclusive world.

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard in ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ | Courtesy of Prime Video

A book listing by Jill and Derick Dillard has appeared on Amazon

In January 2024, Duggar family followers can read more about the family that has intrigued and enraged them for over a decade. Just three days before Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the Amazon docuseries about the Duggars, is set to release, a new book listing has appeared on Amazon.

Jill Dillard, with the help of Derick Dillard and Craig Borlase, a renowned ghostwriter, has penned a memoir about the cost of growing up as a Duggar. The book, titled Counting the Cost, appeared on Amazon suddenly. The listing promises the text will delve into the secrets and manipulation that Jill encountered while growing up in the ultra-conservative Christian family and while filming the family’s reality TV shows.

According to the book’s Amazon listing, it is being published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon and Schuster Publishing. Gallery Books has published memoirs from Amy Schumer, Stanley Tucci, and Jessica Seinfeld, among others.

Jill emerged as the Duggar family rebel several years ago

While 19 Kids and Counting was on the air, Duggar followers dubbed Jinger Vuolo the family rebel. Family critics argued that the then-teenaged Jinger looked utterly done with her family. While her facial expressions certainly suggested she questioned her family’s way of thinking. In many ways, Jinger did. She left Arkansas, began wearing pants, and has spoken openly about family planning. It turns out that Jinger wasn’t the only rebel in the family. After her 2014 wedding to Derick Dillard, Jill also bucked her family’s strict rules.

By 2017, she and Derick left the TLC reboot of 19 Kids and Counting. Following their departure, they became largely estranged from the Duggar family. By 2020, they grew more emboldened and started speaking out against Jim Bob Duggar. Their involvement in the upcoming Amazon docuseries and now Jill Dillard’s upcoming book seems to indicate they are set to cut ties completely.