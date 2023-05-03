Jimi Hendrix Had a Truly Rock ‘n Roll Answer When Asked What He Thought About Marriage

Jimi Hendrix packed a lot of living into his short life. Although he was only 27 years old when he died, he helped shape the entire classic rock genre. Hendrix was also quite the character when he was offstage. In fact, some of his past comments are still making people laugh to this day.

Jimi Hendrix’s impressive career

Hendrix, who learned to play the guitar as a teenager, delighted audiences worldwide in the 1960s with his innovative electric guitar playing, as Biography reports. His first single, “Hey Joe,” was instantly popular in Britain, and his 1967 tour to promote his first album, “Are you Experienced?,” won over huge crowds.

One of the highlights of Hendrix’s career happened at the infamous Woodstock festival in 1969, when he performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.” One journalist once wrote that Hendrix “could get more out of an electric guitar than anyone else,” calling him “the ultimate guitar player.”

Hendrix even almost played with Paul McCartney. In 1969, The Beatles were starting to go their separate ways, and the Jimi Hendrix Experience had played its last show. At one point, Hendrix sent McCartney a telegram inviting him to join him in New York as he was trying to record an LP with Miles Davis. Sadly, McCartney was on vacation, so he never got the message. We will never know what McCartney’s answer would have been.

It must have been devastating to hear the news Hendrix had died at 27 in London from drug-related causes. In some ways, it seemed as if his career was just getting started. Still, Hendrix made quite a name for himself during that time.

Off the stage, Hendrix was more private

Hendrix was cool and confident onstage, reports My Hero. However, when he wasn’t performing, he was much more laid back and quiet. He could be aloof. It appears he wanted it that way — at least as far as settling down and getting married were concerned.

Jimi Hendrix at the Drake Hotel in New York City in 1968 | Roz Kelly/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Related Jimi Hendrix Only Released 3 Studio Albums During His Life

A clip of an interview posted on Tik Tok shows Hendrix being asked, “You’re still looking for that certain girl?”

“Certain girl? What girl?” Hendrix replies, as the audience laughs.

“The certain one,” the interviewer repeats, pressing, “You’re not married?”

“No,” Hendrix says solemnly.

“Do you see yourself married, ever?” He asked, prompting Hendrix to reply with, “No, I hope not.”

The audience laughed again. But Hendrix must have been serious. While he did have a girlfriend at the time of his death, he never got married.

But what about the children?

Over the years, several people have come forward, claiming to share blood with Jimi Hendrix. While nothing has ever been proven, he may have been a father to two children when he died.

Both Tamika Hendrix (daughter of Diana Carpenter) and James Sundquist (son of Eva Sundquist) have attempted to assert rights over the estate. Since Hendrix died before a blood test could be done, neither was proven to be Hendrix’s biological child. Therefore, neither of them has ever been awarded any of his estate.