Joan Vassos is the golden bachelorette. She recently revealed her four kids were split on how they felt about her involvement in 'The Golden Bachelorette' Two of them think it is "cringe."

Joan Vassos is officially the first-ever golden bachelorette. ABC announced the casting last week, ending months of speculation and contestant and celebrity campaigns for the job. Vassos was a fan-favorite for the brief period she was on The Golden Bachelor, but she was not the golden bachelorette everyone was expecting. Still, fans are excited to see her find love on TV. Some of her kids are a bit more apprehensive about their mom’s new job.

Joan Vassos’ kids have some concerns about her appearing on national TV

Vassos might have agreed to become the first-ever golden bachelorette, but not all her children are thrilled with her decision to sign up for The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette. During a chat with CNN, Vassos revealed that her kids are split on her casting.

Joan Vassos | James Clark/Disney via Getty Images

Vassos told the publication that her eldest child and third child are excited for her to be the first-ever Golden Bachelorette. Her second and youngest child is a bit more apprehensive, although they are still supportive of her finding love. She revealed that her two apprehensive children, Erica and Luke, think the entire thing is a bit “cringy” and are very concerned about their mother kissing men on TV. She said they were embarrassed that their friends might be watching and suggested she not kiss anyone during the show’s run. Technically, she’s already kissed someone on TV, though.

Vassos is the mother of four. The Maryland native has two sons and two daughters. She shares all four children with her late husband, John Vassos. John Vassos died from pancreatic cancer in 2021. He was 59. Vassos is also a grandmother to two.

There is probably more kissing on TV to come

Vassos didn’t follow the no-kissing rule her two kids campaigned for during The Golden Bachelor. Just before she left the series to attend to a family emergency, she and Gerry Turner shared a romantic evening together, which ended with a pretty sultry kiss.

Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos | John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

There is probably more kissing to come. When he signed up for The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner’s daughters and granddaughters gave him the same advice that Vassos’ kids gave her. He didn’t abide by the no-kissing rule, either. Turner locked lips with more than one woman during his run on the series, and Vassos will likely do the same as she searches for her new love.

ABC has yet to give The Golden Bachelorette an official premiere date, but it will air on Wednesdays at 8 pm this fall.