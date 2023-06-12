Joe Giudice thinks he and Teresa would likely still be married if they never went on 'RHONJ'

Another marriage bit the dust thanks to the Housewives, according to Joe Giudice. Joe was married to Teresa Giudice when they embarked upon The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

But they got busted for fraud after flaunting their lavish lifestyle on the show. Both endured prison time, but Joe was deported back to Italy because he never obtained citizenship. Shortly after his deportation, the couple filed for divorce.

He believes that if the string of events never happened, they would still be married.

Joe Giudice thinks he’d still be married to Teresa if they weren’t on the ‘RHONJ’

“I’m sure we would [still be married]. I mean, we had four kids,” Joe said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I don’t think we were going anywhere. You know, obviously, the separation is what, you know, caused the divorce and everything because what am I supposed to do? I live in Italy. She lives over there. I’m not gonna have my kids go from the US to Italy and live there, because that’s not this place you wanna live.”

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice| Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I mean, Italy is a beautiful place to visit. If you wanna retire there, fine, you know what I mean,” he said. “But if you are active like me, and you wanna go to Italy, it’s not a place to be. So, I mean, if you wanna sit there, go there, do nothing and drink wine and eat pasta all day, it’s a great place, you know what I mean.”

“But it’s a beautiful place, I did it for a year. I got bored. I couldn’t do it anymore. You know what I mean? I couldn’t. How long can you do that? It gets boring, “Joe added. He’s since moved to the Bahamas.

Teresa reveals why she had to divorce Joe

In a way, Teresa also pointed to events on the show that led to her and Joe’s incarceration. “I was going through legal problems,” she said in a confessional on RHONJ. “I go to jail for 11 and a half months — that was devastating for my kids and Joe, so then I come home, [and] three months later, Joe goes to jail. Five months after that, my mother gets sick. When my mother passed, I was done with Joe.”

Adding, “When I lost my mom, I had such resentment towards him, but of course I didn’t stop fighting for him ’til the end, for my children.”

Despite their split, Teresa and Joe may have had the smoothest and friendliest divorce in Housewives history. Joe even called Teresa while she taped the RHONJ reunion. Plus, they have both publicly wished each other well, wanting only the best for one another.

Joe is very supportive of Teresa’s new husband Luis Ruelas

Despite some of the negative press he’s gotten, Joe has Teresa’s new husband’s back. He said Luis “Louie” Ruelas is a good guy and people should give him a break.

“He really seems like a nice guy. I mean, he’s been nice to me. He’s called me. He’s been a man,” Joe said about Louie on the podcast. “I think they came out here before they got married because they were thinking about getting married. And he came out to let me know that he wanted to get married and everything. And he wanted, you know, I guess, my blessings, and I thought that was very nice.”