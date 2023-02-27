5 of John Bonham’s Best Led Zeppelin Beats

John Bonham went from relative obscurity to international stardom with Led Zeppelin. One musician who hated the band was particularly harsh on Bonham, but fans craved Bonzo’s playing. His drumming was so powerful and revolutionary that you could pick almost any random Zep song and find a mind-blowing beat. Still, some rank above the others. Let’s look at five of Bonham’s best Led Zeppelin beats (in chronological order).

Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham | Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

1. ‘Good Times Bad Times’

Bonham introduced himself to the world on the first song from Led Zeppelin’s first album. And what a first impression.

Bonham always believed drums could be an additional lead instrument next to the guitar. He brought that vision for his drumming to Led Zeppelin and put it on display immediately on “Good Times Bad Times.” He hits the snare in time with Jimmy Page’s guitar, becoming a second lead instrument instead of a background player.

Within 30 seconds, we get Bonham’s jaw-dropping bass drum work. He plays three triplets — a series of three double-notes played in the space of two — a Bonham beat that became a signature move. Bonzo believed he copied the beat from Carmine Appice, Vanilla Fudge’s drummer. In a way, he did, but he played it all on his bass drum while Appice used his bass and tom in unison.

2. ‘Ramble On’

The Led Zeppelin II song starts with Bonham laying down a steady, pattering beat away from his drum kit (the best bets have him playing on a hard-shell guitar case or the side of a bucket). Bonzo plays that way for roughly a minute before the chorus comes in.

Bonham’s beat departs from his drum vision as his playing supports John Paul Jones’ stair-stepping bass line more than it does Page’s guitar. His bass drum kicks align with Jones’ pounding bass in what is one of the finest (and most subtle) displays of Led Zeppelin’s powerful rhythm section.

3. ‘Black Dog’

Bonzo sat out two Led Zeppelin IV songs (“Battle of Evermore” and “Going to California”). He spends half of “Stairway to Heaven” on the sidelines, though he provides a solid backbone to Page’s “Stairway” solo. Yet “Black Dog” has to be one of Bonham’s best Led Zeppelin beats.

The album opener sees Bonham and Page sync up at the beginning. Bonzo’s machine-gun snare hits line up with Page’s riff. Then they go their separate ways as Page’s notes land between the beats to create a feeling of tension and the sound of an odd time signature.

Zep wouldn’t have achieved that interesting sound dynamic without Bonham’s steady rhythm holding down the fort. Like “Good Times Bad Times,” “Black Dog” is one of the Bonham beats that is recognizable without any musical accompaniment, which is easier said than done.

4. ‘Achilles Last Stand’

Bonham laid down several memorable Led Zeppelin beats, but “Achilles Last Stand” might be his finest moment. It’s a tour de force all the way through its 10-plus minutes.

Bonzo switches between 4/4 and 5/4 time over the song’s epic run time. Almost as soon as Bonham joins the song, he treats the listener to rapid-fire snare fills. When Page quickly hammers out a rapid transitory riff, Bonham matches him with machine gun beats he knocks off just as quickly. Bonzo varies his rolled snare and cymbal-crashing fills several times throughout the song, and he rejoins the song perfectly after each one.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Bonham’s drumming on “Achilles Last Stand” is that he remembers to slightly open his high hat cymbal once during each chorus bar while keeping track of all the other rhythmic elements.

Bonham’s drumming is impressive even when surrounded by Page’s guitar army, Plant’s vocals, and John Paul Jones’ base. Listening to the isolated drum track (via YouTube) makes Bonham’s stick work sound even more inspired. It’s little wonder Plant said Bonham’s drumming doesn’t sound human on the Presence opener.

5. ‘Fool in the Rain’

The final album the band worked on together contains one of Bonham’s best Led Zeppelin beats.

Though a seemingly steady 4/4 beat on the snare, Bonzo plays 12 beats per bar (instead of 16) on his high-hat and, harking back to his “Achilles Last Stand” work, opens it subtly for rhythmic effect. Underneath it all, his busy bass drum perfectly adds to “Fool In the Rain” without overpowering the song. And just wait for his cymbal bell taps and the impressive, samba-like, almost celebratory breakdown roughly halfway through the song.

“Fool In the Rain” is almost a kitchen sink containing everything that made John Bonham’s best Led Zeppelin beats so memorable — the power, precision, and delicate precision are all displayed in this one.

