John Corbett’s Former Co-Star Says He’ll Strip in ‘And Just Like That…’

And Just Like That… season 2 should be wrapping up filming any day now. All fans can do now is wait for HBO Max to announce the release date for the show’s sophomore season. While we wait, some stars are willing to talk about what we can expect from the season. Nia Vardalos has a feeling Sex and the City fans might see John Corbett, who is famously reprising his role as Aidan Shaw, naked. It would be the first time the character appeared nude in the show.

Nia Vardalos has a hunch that some nudity will be included in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2

One of the biggest qualms Sex and the City fans had with the HBO Max reboot was the lack of, well, sex. There were a few sex scenes in the show’s 10-episode first season, but they mostly felt strange and completely inorganic. It was an unwelcomed departure from the original series, which effortlessly wove titillating scenes into each episode’s storyline. That might be changing. At least Nia Vardalos thinks fans will see a naked Aidan Shaw.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Vardalos to discuss her upcoming movie, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, and she was happy to discuss her co-star, John Corbett. During the chat, Vardalos said Corbett shared a bit about his reprisal of Aidan Shaw. She said she has a feeling Corbett will be stripping naked for the series. She told the publication that Corbett had gone vegan and gotten into really good shape. Vardalos teased, “I have a feeling there’s nudity in that. I have a feeling.”

Vardalos and Corbett spent plenty of time together before he headed to New York to film And Just Like That… season 2, so if anyone is going to have insider information about Corbett’s role, it’s her. Corbett shot scenes for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 in Greece before heading to New York. Corbett will reprise his role as Ian Miller in the film. It has a September release date.

John Corbett never appeared nude in ‘Sex and the City’

If Nia Vardalos’ hunch is right, this will be the first time Corbett will appear naked in Sex and the City. In 2009, Corbett told Parade that he had refused to do nude scenes in television and movies for his entire career. He told the publication that he declined any nude scenes offered to him on Sex and the City and in other roles because his mother still watched every project he worked on.

To be fair, Corbett’s lack of nudity in Sex and the City, did not seem out of place. His co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, had a no-nudity clause in her contract. Parker almost passed on the role of Carrie Bradshaw because she was so uncomfortable with the idea of stripping down. She has never appeared fully nude, although her co-stars did. That doesn’t mean Parker and Corbett were always fully clothed, though.

Corbett and Parker both stripped down to their underwear for a season 4 episode that questioned whether or not men ‘like ’em pulled.’ Corbett appeared shirtless several other times while portraying Aidan Shaw.