John Lennon Describes the Beatles as ‘Money-makers First, Then… Entertainers’

The Beatles became millionaires for their original music. In fact, John Lennon said that he considered the band members as money-makers first, and entertainers seconds. Here’s what we know about the “Can’t Buy Me Moey” songwriters.

What is the net worth of Beatles John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison?

The four members of the British pop group the Beatles (Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and John Lennon) | Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Even if the Beatles were “poor” in their early days, the Fab Four became one of the world’s biggest rock bands — and earned impressive compensation as a result.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lennon had an estimated net worth of $200 million dollars at the time of his death in 1980. After an inflation adjustment, that’s an estimated $620 million in today’s dollars. That year, Harrison was worth $100 million, Ringo Starr was worth $80 million, and McCartney was worth $400 million.

This was mostly thanks to their songwriting credits, as well as their respective roles acting in Beatles music films like A Hard Day’s Night.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Harrison had an estimated $400 million at his time of death. Now, Ringo Starr and McCartney continue to release original music, sometimes touring and working with other musicians.

John Lennon considered the Beatles ‘money-makers’ before they were entertainers

They were songwriters, actors, performers, and entertainers. During a 1965 interview with Playboy, these artists commented on their wealth. They were asked whether they consider themselves musicians, entertainers, or neither.

“We’re money-makers first; then we’re entertainers,” Lennon said. Ringo Starr disagreed, saying they were entertainers before they were moneymakers. Lennon agreed, noting that these artists didn’t always earn big for their music.

“Still, we’d be idiots to say that it isn’t a constant inspiration to be making a lot of money,” McCartney explained. “It always is, to anyone… Why do big business tycoons stay big business tycoons? It’s not because they’re inspired at the greatness of big business; they’re in it because they’re making a lot of money at it.”

“We’d be idiots if we pretended we were in it solely for kicks,” he added. “In the beginning we were, but at the same time, we were hoping to make a bit of cash.”

The Beatles supported nonprofit organizations

The Beatles made some impressive purchases since their rise to stardom. Lennon moved to New York City with his second wife, Yoko Ono. Ringo Starr was the owner of a Facel Vega II Coupé. These artists also supported several charities and nonprofit organizations.

According to the Borgen Project, as of 2020, McCartney has supported about 45 charities, including Adopt-A-Minefield, Cruelty Free International, Everyone Matters, and Greenpeace. He performed during One World: Together at Home, sparked by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Of course, Lennon was also known for his peace activism, releasing songs like “Give Peace a Chance” and “Happy Xmas (War is Over).”