John Lennon Hated That The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts Was Seen as a Better Drummer Than Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr and Charlie Watts were drummers with two of the biggest bands in the world, and John Lennon resented that Watts got more attention than Starr. He believed that Watts was a talented drummer. Still, he thought that Starr was just as good, if not better. He wanted Starr to receive more credit than what he was getting.

Ringo Starr and John Lennon | Stan Meagher/Express/Getty Images

John Lennon thought Ringo Starr was among the best rock drummers

While some have questioned or poked fun at Starr’s talent over the years, Lennon never doubted he was among the best. While he admitted that Starr didn’t have much technical knowledge — none of The Beatles did — he knew that he was the perfect fit for the band.

“Ringo’s a damn good drummer,” he said in The Beatles Anthology. “He was always a good drummer. He’s not technically good, but I think Ringo’s drumming is underrated the same way as Paul’s bass-playing is underrated.”

Lennon believed that Watts, the drummer for The Rolling Stones, received more praise than Starr. He had jazz training and seemed more refined, which is why Lennon thought people ranked him so highly. While Lennon didn’t deny that Watts deserved praise, he thought Starr was possibly the better drummer.

“If you compare [Paul McCartney’s] bass playing with The Rolling Stones’ bass playing, and you compare Ringo’s drumming with Charlie Watts’ drumming, they are equal to them, if not better,” Lennon said. “I always objected to the fact that because Charlie came on a little more ‘arty’ than Ringo and knew jazz and did cartoons, that he got credit. I think Charlie’s a damn good drummer and the other guys a good bass player but I think Paul and Ringo stand up anywhere, with any of the rock musicians.”

Ringo Starr and Charlie Watts had something in common with their drumming

Starr and Watts had different drumming styles, but they did share one thing in common: neither were particularly flashy drummers. While they drove the music and were a solid, necessary presence in their respective bands, they were more reserved than some of their peers.

Both Starr and Watts also avoided solos. This doesn’t take away from their talent as musicians; they simply preferred not to do them. They kept their music balanced and pulsing while allowing the focus to remain on their bandmates.

A quote of John Lennon insulting Ringo Starr was misattributed to him

Lennon believed Starr was an incredibly gifted drummer. This may seem surprising given a quote that is often attributed to him. According to a longstanding rumor, a reporter asked Lennon if Starr was the best drummer in the world. Lennon slyly responded, “He isn’t even the best drummer in The Beatles.”

Lennon was quick to insult his bandmates, so the comment doesn’t seem out of character. He never actually said it, though. Per Radio X, writer Geoffery Perkins wrote the line for the series Radio Active.