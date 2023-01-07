John Lennon Thought Paul McCartney Overstated The Beatles’ Importance

Over the years, John Lennon wrote a number of angry letters to Paul McCartney. The songwriting pair famously feuded over the years, and Lennon made his feelings toward his former bandmate clear through his strong language. In one letter, Lennon took issue with the way McCartney described The Beatles’ impact on music. He thought McCartney overstated the band’s importance.

John Lennon and Paul McCartney | Bettmann/Contributor via Getty

John Lennon and Paul McCartney feuded after The Beatles broke up

By the late 1960s, tensions in The Beatles rose, and they grew increasingly frustrated with one another. Lennon and McCartney were particularly irritable with one another, which they expressed through songs in their solo careers.

“We were writing songs at each other,” McCartney said on The Howard Stern Show. “Like weaponizing songs.”

In McCartney’s “Too Many People,” he seemed to poke at Lennon and Yoko Ono’s anti-war activism. Lennon hit back with “How Do You Sleep?” In it, he wrote, “Those freaks was right when they said you was dead,” and “The only thing you done was yesterday/And since you’ve gone you’re just another day.”

John Lennon wrote Paul McCartney and his wife a lengthy, angry letter

Lennon also expressed his irritation with McCartney in letters. He wrote to McCartney and his wife, Linda, in response to a letter from the latter.

“I was reading your letter and wondering what middle aged cranky Beatle fan wrote it,” he wrote, per Vulture. “I resisted looking at the last page to find out – I kept thinking who is it – Queenie? Stuart’s mother? – Clive Epstein’s wife? – Alan Williams? – What the hell – it’s Linda!”

He addressed the way the McCartneys portrayed The Beatles’ influence on music.

“Do you really think most of today’s art came about because of the Beatles? – I don’t believe you’re that insane – Paul – do you believe that?” he wrote. “When you stop believing it you might wake up! Didn’t we always say we were part of the movement – not all of it? – Of course, we changed the world – but try and follow it through – GET OFF YOUR GOLD DISC AND FLY!”

He also believed that their solo work was better and more well-received than what they had done in The Beatles.

“I don’t resent your husband – I’m sorry for him,” he wrote. “I know the Beatles are ‘quite nice people’ – I’m one of them – they’re also just as big bastards as anyone else. So get off your high horse! – by the way – we’ve had more intelligent interest in our new activities in one year than we had throughout the Beatle era.”

The former bandmates reportedly got along better than people think

Despite his angry words, McCartney said that he and Lennon had a better relationship than people may think. They forgave each other and were able to ameliorate their friendship.

I love this picture, it reminds me of the bond between us. Happy 80th John. Love Paul#JohnLennon #LENNON80 pic.twitter.com/ePrHqvZxVB — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 9, 2020

Related Paul McCartney Still Thinks About Something John Lennon Told Him During a Fight

“We got over it, luckily,” he told Stern. “I feel very blessed we got over it, because if we hadn’t, and then John goes and gets killed, I don’t know how I would’ve dealt with that.”

He said their final conversations were pleasant, discussing their families and baking bread.