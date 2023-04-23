John Lennon and Yoko Ono Were Taken Into Police Custody for Kidnapping, Today in 1971

Before John Lennon and Yoko Ono began a relationship, they were both married to other people and had children. After their respective divorces, their relationships with their children grew strained, though Ono’s was more than Lennon’s. She fell out of contact with her daughter. When she attempted to regain custody of her daughter, Ono landed in hot water with police. Both she and Lennon were questioned by police, who alleged that they attempted to abduct her daughter.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono got into trouble with police in 1968

Lennon and Ono had their first run in with the law in 1968. They were staying at Ringo Starr’s apartment in London when they received a tip-off from a friend that police were planning to raid the home for drugs. Lennon and Ono attempted to clean out the apartment, but police and dogs ultimately discovered cannabis when they searched the home. Both were charged with drug possession.

Per History, Lennon pleaded guilty even though he initially denied that the drugs belonged to him. He received a fine and a stern warning that he could face jail time if it were to happen again.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono were questioned about an alleged abduction

Three years later, Lennon and Ono found themselves in trouble with the law again. In 1971, they took a trip to Palma, Majorca in Spain, which they told the press was for “business and a rest.”

On April 23, 1971, police took Lennon and Ono into custody and questioned them. They had allegedly abducted Ono’s daughter Kyoko from a playground and taken her to their hotel. While, in court, Ono claimed she had custody of her daughter, a judge determined that Kyoko should remain with her father, Anthony Cox. He had asked her which parent she would prefer to stay with and she said that she would prefer to be with her father.

Afterward, Ono tearfully addressed reporters. “We will be back for her … wherever she is!” she said. On April 24, Lennon and Ono attempted to leave for the US Virgin Islands, where Ono and Cox were legally divorced, but authorities stopped them for further questioning.

She later wrote an open letter to her daughter

In 1986, after 14 years without seeing Kyoko, Ono wrote an open letter to her estranged daughter. Ono noted that while she missed her daughter, she would not make any attempts to find her if she didn’t want it.

″All these years there has not been one day I have not missed you,” Ono wrote, per AP. “You are always in my heart. However, I will not make any attempt to find you now as I wish to respect your privacy. I wish you all the best in the world. If you ever wish to get in touch with me, know that I love you deeply and would be very happy to hear from you. But you should not feel guilty if you choose not to reach me. You have my respect, love and support forever.″

Years later, Kyoko reportedly reached out to her mother, and the two reestablished a relationship.