John Slattery has gone on to star in several major projects, but he still liked his time on the set of 'Sex and the City.' He enjoyed the role so much he'd be interested in reprising it for 'And Just Like That...'

The cast of And Just Like That… is back on set, filming the show’s third season. While they just started filming last week, fans have already been treated to some surprise castings. Rosie O’Donnell will appear on the show, and Cheri Oteri has officially joined the cast. We have yet to see any past lovers resurface for season 3, but atleast one actor is interested in reprising their role. John Slattery, who played politician Bill Kelley in season 3 of Sex and the City, would happily appear in And Just Like That…

John Slattery would like to appear in ‘And Just Like That…’

In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Slattery reflected on his time on Sex and the City and the show’s reboot. When asked if he would be interested in returning to the set, he didn’t hesitate to answer. Slattery said he would “absolutely” reprise his role, and he would do it in a “hot second.” The famed actor liked the idea of his character returning as the mayor of New York City, suggesting his political career was a success.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) and John Slattery (Bill Kelley) | Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers

Slattery’s role in Sex and the City was short-lived. He only appeared in a few episodes as politician Bill Kelley before he ended his romance with Carrie because his advisors were concerned Carrie’s job would impact his campaign. While Carrie accepted the end of the romance, she did write about his sexual interests in her column, much to the chagrin of Bill Kelley.

While fans never saw Bill Kelley confront Carrie about what she wrote, we like to think they had a conversation or two after the fact. Despite not ending on great terms, fans would be happy to see him return, although not as a love interest. Whether And Just Like That… will find a way to work him into the storyline remains to be seen.

Other former guest stars want to reprise their role, too

Slattery is not the only Sex and the City guest star who has expressed interest in reprising their role. Jennifer Hudson once said she’d be interested in returning as Louise from St. Louis. Hudson did not appear in the original series. She appeared in Sex and the City: The Movie as Carrie’s assistant. By the movie’s end, she had moved back to St. Louis to marry her longtime love, Will. Considering her location it’s hard to see how she’d end up back on the show.

Kristin Davis and Kyle MacLachlan | Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Kyle MacLachlan’s character would be easier to work in. MacLachlan has expressed interest in returning as Trey MacDougal, Charlotte York’s first husband. Trey and Charlotte parted ways way back in season 4 of the original series. Still, he remained in New York. Trey even popped up a couple of times before the series finale. Fans would love to see Trey and Charlotte’s paths cross again, although not romantically.